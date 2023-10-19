Tell Me Something Good
Leon County Sheriff’s Office captures two attempted murder suspects near TMH

Several Leon County Schools went under lockout due to police presence in the area
Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Sheriff’s Office captured two suspects near Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Thursday afternoon.

The two suspects were captured for attempted murder in Dothan, Alabama. Both suspects are now in custody.

A car that allegedly belonged to the suspects was found at TMH.

The police presence near TMH for the captured suspects caused several Leon County Schools to go under lockout. Those schools included Hartsfield Elementary School, Leon High School, Elizabeth Cobb Middle School, and Kate Sullivan Elementary School.

The schools are no longer under lockout.

