TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When the circumstances of life took away their livelihoods, three men were forced to make a difficult choice.

With wild oyster harvesting banned on Apalachicola Bay, one decided to team up with the scientists, and another became a leading critic.

A third chose a different route altogether. He decided he’d find a way to get oysters from the water to the dinner plate, one way or another.

Part 3: The oysterman who flipped the script, making oysters instead of taking them

It’s an early August morning, and Andrew McCoy is hard at work.

“I love oysters. I love being on the water. I love the environment,” he said.

Oyster farmers Andrew McCoy and Rob Olin work on Oyster Bay in summer and fall of 2023. (Chasity Maynard | Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

He’s pulling up cages filled with oysters of various sizes. Each oyster is in a different phase of its life. McCoy is sorting out which mollusks are ready for collection.

It requires a different skill than his wild oyster days when he used tongs to pull oysters up.

“It’s a big difference compared to tonging them and having to sit there and cull them out on a boat than having to just pull cages,” he said.

As wild oysters started to disappear, a once-trusted formula didn’t add up.

“You’d spend more money to go to work than you’d make.”

When the state shut down the bay, McCoy bounced around. About two years ago he landed a job with Estuary Oysters in Wakulla County.

Rob Olin founded the oyster farming business a decade ago. He’s a proud boss who can’t help but beam about his star employee.

“He bit the bullet, swallowed hard, and came to learn about aquaculture,” he said. “And he’s been an incredible asset.”

Olin had worked in sales but decided to make a late-in-life detour after he discovered how vital oysters are to an ecosystem.

“Three thousand other species rely on them. They filter the water. They’re the ones that make seagrass possible because they filter the water.”

So Olin waded into uncharted waters, putting all his oysters in one basket.

“My wife and I felt it was what we wanted to commit the rest of our lives to,” he said.

Once a week, ready-to-go oysters get pulled from Olin’s lease on Oyster Bay. Back on land, the oysters go for a tumble before getting shipped across the region.

The process from the cage to the plate is filled with potential pitfalls.

“It’s all or nothing every year,” Olin said.

He has limited access to oyster seed, known as spat. He relies on a hatchery in Alabama and only gets one chance a year to get the seed he needs.

When he first put out cages out in the bay in 2013, he fell victim to an oyster thief, although he says that has not been a problem in years.

Still, there is plenty to keep an oyster farmer up at night. And the biggest fear?

“Something happens with a tropical storm that changes the water, we could lose our entire investment,” he said back in his first interview with WCTV in July.

Oyster farmers Andrew McCoy and Rob Olin work on Oyster Bay in summer and fall of 2023. (Chasity Maynard | Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

Two months later, his fears became his reality.

While Hurricane Idalia left his on-land operation mostly unharmed, Olin and McCoy arrived at their underwater leases to find a tangled mess.

What was once an organized oyster-growing network of anchors and lines was now a scattered disaster.

“I was very, very surprised we had the damage that we had,” Olin said.

WCTV tagged along as they pulled the messed-up lines out of the water for the first time.

It took hours of grueling work.

“It was a mess. A tedious mess,” he said.

Oyster farmers Andrew McCoy and Rob Olin work on Oyster Bay in summer and fall of 2023. (Chasity Maynard | Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

Full repairs could take months. In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the duo rushed to save as many oysters as they could, transferring the mollusks into cages in leases that hadn’t been hit as hard.

Olin said it can be easy to lose faith through it all. Still, when he heads out on the water each morning, he finds the strength.

“And with hope comes belief, and then you realize why you started this, the mission,” he said.

That mission? To spread his belief that investing in farming oysters from seed instead of taking them from the wild is the only way to go.

“We don’t need to be taking any more out,” he said. “Definitely in favor of shutting down the bay, and I felt it should have been shut down sooner.”

Oyster farmers Andrew McCoy and Rob Olin work on Oyster Bay in summer and fall of 2023. (Chasity Maynard | Chasity Maynard/WCTV)

For McCoy, as much as he’d love his old life back, he’s not sure that’s possible.

“If they go back to legal harvesting, you’re going back to a limit, then you’re still - they’re going to wipe it out like they did last time.”

So he’ll find his peace on the water, staying close to the filtering mollusks that formed the foundation of his life.

