Several Leon County Schools no longer under lockout

Several Leon County Schools are under lockout due to police being present in an area near...
Several Leon County Schools are under lockout due to police being present in an area near Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Leon County Schools are no longer under lockout after being so early Thursday afternoon due to police being present in an area near Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The schools that were under lockout included Hartsfield Elementary School, Leon High School, Elizabeth Cobb Middle School, and Kate Sullivan Elementary School.

WCTV learned that the schools were placed under lockout due to Leon County Sheriff’s Office capturing two suspects near TMH for attempted murder in Dothan, Alabama. Both suspects are now in custody.

