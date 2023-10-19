Several Leon County Schools no longer under lockout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Leon County Schools are no longer under lockout after being so early Thursday afternoon due to police being present in an area near Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The schools that were under lockout included Hartsfield Elementary School, Leon High School, Elizabeth Cobb Middle School, and Kate Sullivan Elementary School.

WCTV learned that the schools were placed under lockout due to Leon County Sheriff’s Office capturing two suspects near TMH for attempted murder in Dothan, Alabama. Both suspects are now in custody.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.