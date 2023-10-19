Tallahassee man found guilty in 2017 murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and killing a man inside was found guilty at trial this week.

Lapadre Sharpe, 31, was found guilty of second degree murder and burglary in the July 2017 death of 24-year-old Devin Landers.

Court documents say Sharpe kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s Dixie Drive condo and found Landers hiding upstairs. Tallahassee Police described a bullet hole in the bathroom door and a trail of blood leading down the stairs.

Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend managed to run out the apartment and call 911, court documents say. Landers tried to run too, but collapsed in the parking lot and later died.

The jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before returning with the guilty verdict. Sharpe will be sentenced November 27 and could face up to life in prison.

Sharpe could face enhanced penalties, prosecutors say, because he was on probation at the time of the murder and had been released from prison just two years earlier.

Sharpe was initially tried in 2018, but his first trial ended with a hung jury.

