Valdosta State keeping football the main attraction during homecoming week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta State rebounded just fine after losing their first game of the season two weeks ago against Delta State.

The Blazers beat a good Mississippi College team on the road last week, which is good momentum as they now turn their attention towards Shorter and homecoming.

Head coach Tremaine Jackson told us he’s confident his team will keep football the main attraction this week.

”When you’re trying to do something the right way then nothing matters but what’s in front of you. Our guys have done a really good job and we talk about those things, we’re open about them. Homecoming is about the game. I don’t care what festivities are going on if you’ve got a football team, homecoming is about the football game and so we know there’s a lot of eyes that are going to be on us.”

Saturday’s game, a 3:00 kick at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

