Valdosta State men’s basketball ready to get season started

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State men’s basketball team is less than a month out from opening their 2023-4 campaign, and their biggest focus? Working to mush all of their new talent.

The Blazers have added eight new faces to the roster this season, with most of them transfers or coming to the program after playing junior college basketball. There is only one true freshman on the list.

After last seasons 18-13 overall season, the Blazers are working to get better defensively and to come together as a team, and head coach Mike Helfer is liking what he is seeing from his guys so far.

“You do your homework in recruiting and you research guys but you just never know until you put them all in the same court, and the same program together,” he said. “I’ve been very pleased with how it has all happened so far how we’ve blended, but we have to continue that as playing time gets disbursed, wins, losses, theirs a lot coming down the road that is going to test that unity.”

The season tips off in just 22 days, when Valdosta State takes on Fort Valley State on November 10th.

