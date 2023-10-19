Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Javacya Elite Chamber Orchestra

The performance is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Arts in the Heart is set to present the Javacya Elite Chamber Orchestra Wednesday to say "thank you" for 44 years.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Let’s take a look at what’s brewing!

Arts in the Heart is set to present the Javacya Elite Chamber Orchestra Wednesday to say “thank you” for 44 years.

The orchestra will perform an appreciation concert for supporters and new friends Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center in Tallahassee.

The free event will feature music from youth, dynamic college students, and professional performers from across the nation. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit JavacyaArts.com.

