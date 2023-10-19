Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize

Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (Gray News) – Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend – at least for one woman in Kentucky who won big playing the lottery on her birthday.

Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket and winning $100,000.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Yates and her husband had spent the day at the casino celebrating her birthday when he suggested they stop to buy a lottery ticket on their way home.

When Yates went up to the counter, she decided to get a Powerball ticket and three Pink Diamond scratch-offs.

“I was looking over at the case, and I saw Pink Diamond and I thought, it’s my birthday, and I said, ‘Can you give me three of those?’” she told lottery officials.

Yates quickly realized she had won when the first thing she scratched off was the dollar symbol indicating she won the $100,000 top prize automatically.

“The very first scratch I did, I saw the dollar and said, ‘It’s probably $10.’ So, I started scratching and I kept scratching, and I just about fell on my knees,” Yates said.

The couple drove to lottery headquarters last week, where Yates received a check for $71,500.

“She’ll probably never forget this birthday. I don’t know how I can top it next year,” her husband said.

The couple said they haven’t made any decisions on what they will do with the winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing and Endangered Alert for two children Wednesday...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office: Missing children found safe
Robert Rutherford walked off from his work crew site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola,...
FDLE offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of escaped inmate in Apalachicola
Shannon Hartsfield and a view of the FSU Coastal Marine Lab.
The oysterman who joined the team digging into why the wild Apalachicola Oyster disappeared
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
State drops contentious voter fraud charges against Tallahassee woman
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel

Latest News

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest
San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear explosive detonates in parking lot; police make arrest