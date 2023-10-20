AG Merrick Garland delivers remarks to address crime prevention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke with law enforcement officials in Tallahassee late Friday morning to address shared efforts set to “help keep communities safe from violent crime,” per Garland.

“As always, but especially right now, that includes remaining vigilant in the face of potential threats of hate-fueled violence and terrorism,” said Garland.

According to Garland, Hamas attacks on Israel have created understandable fear among communities across the country. Garland mentioned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) noted that an increase is being seen in reported threats against faith communities, particularly Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities and institutions.

Last week, Garland directed all 94 of U.S. Attorneys’ Offices as well as the FBI to be in close touch with state, local and federal law enforcement partners and their districts, according to Garland’s Friday press conference.

“I’ve also directed our U.S. Attorneys to reach out to religious and other community leaders in their districts to reaffirm our commitment to assist them and to assess whether there’s any additional support that they need,” Garland announced.

The Justice Department is also dedicating their resources to programs that Garland says supports officers’ safety, health and wellness as well as initiatives that aim to help build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The programs will also support incentives that aim to “address recruitment and retention crisis that we’re seeing all across the country with law enforcement,” said Garland during the press conference.

The attorney general mentioned during the conference that just last week, the Justice Department announced grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders across the country, which aims to support crime reduction and efforts, as well as officer wellness. $200,000 was awarded to both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are also doing everything in our power to harness our investigative and prosecutive resources so that we can be the best partners we can be with local law enforcement,” said Garland.

The Justice Department is not only focused on crime reduction, but “breaking a part every link in the global fentanyl supply chain,” said Garland.

Lastly, Garland addressed “the dangers and stressful jobs of local law enforcement,” per Garland. The attorney general referenced a June 2022 incident that involved a triple shooting at a Saplin Court home in the capital city. That shooting incident led to a crash in which Tallahassee Police Department Officer Christopher Fariello died as a result of his injuries suffered in that crash.

“Officer Fariello’s death is a stark reminder of the sacrifice the brave men and women of this department make every day,” Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement back in June 2022.

Friday marked the 3rd consecutive day that Garland has met with U.S. Attorneys as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement in Florida.

