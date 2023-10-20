Charlie Adelson’s parents will not testify at his upcoming murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson’s parents will not be testifying at his upcoming trial.

Adelson is accused of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the July 2014 shooting death of his former brother-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Attorneys announced a deal Friday morning to drop Donna and Harvey Adelson from their respective witness lists. The update comes after Circuit Judge Stephen Everett just last week had ordered the couple to show up for questioning in Miami or face contempt of court charges.

According to newly filed court documents, Charlie Adelson waived “his constitutional rights ... to calling Harvey and Donna Adelson as witnesses,” and prosecutors agreed to withdraw their subpoenas.

The agreement was announced in court Friday morning as attorneys went over plans for jury selection, which is scheduled to start on Monday.

Attorneys will be picking 12 jurors and 3 alternates to hear the case.

The judge said he hopes to have a jury selected by ‘’Thursday or even possibly Friday,” but prosecutors were hopeful they could have one sooner.

