FHSAA crowns district champions; win or go home heats up in GHSA softball playoffs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Playoffs for volleyball and softball continue to take over the Big Bend and South Georgia.
FHSAA Volleyball - District Championships:
1A District 3
Blountstown - 2, Liberty County - 3
1A District 5
Aucilla Christian - 3, Hilliard - 0
1A District 6
Branford - 3, Union County - 0
2A District 1
North Florida Christian - 3, St. John Paul II - 2
3A District 1
Maclay- 0, Florida High- 3
4A District 2
Baker County - , Wakulla -
5A District 2
Vanguard- 0, Lincoln - 3
6A District 2
Leon - 0, Chiles - 3
GHSA Softball:
AA SUPER REGIONALS
Rutland - 0, Berrien - 9
Appling County - 2, Berrien - 1
*Berrien’s season is over
AAAA SUPER REGIONALS
Troup - 8, Cairo - 7 F/11 Innings
*Cairo’s season is over
Trinity - 5, Bainbridge - 3
*Bainbridge’s season is over
AAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS
Thomas County Central - 4, St. Pius X - 7
*Thomas County Central’s season is over
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.