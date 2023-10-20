FHSAA crowns district champions; win or go home heats up in GHSA softball playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Playoffs for volleyball and softball continue to take over the Big Bend and South Georgia.

FHSAA Volleyball - District Championships:

1A District 3

Blountstown - 2, Liberty County - 3

1A District 5

Aucilla Christian - 3, Hilliard - 0

1A District 6

Branford - 3, Union County - 0

2A District 1

North Florida Christian - 3, St. John Paul II - 2

What. A. Match.@NFC_Athletics comes from behind 9-1 in the 5th set to beat @SJPIIPanthers for the Class 2A District 1 title!



Those highlights tonight on @WCTV! pic.twitter.com/IUCZyG1QGo — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) October 20, 2023

3A District 1

Maclay- 0, Florida High- 3

4A District 2

Baker County - , Wakulla -

5A District 2

Vanguard- 0, Lincoln - 3

6A District 2

Leon - 0, Chiles - 3

GHSA Softball:

AA SUPER REGIONALS

Rutland - 0, Berrien - 9

Appling County - 2, Berrien - 1

*Berrien’s season is over

AAAA SUPER REGIONALS

Troup - 8, Cairo - 7 F/11 Innings

*Cairo’s season is over

Trinity - 5, Bainbridge - 3

*Bainbridge’s season is over

AAAAAA SUPER REGIONALS

Thomas County Central - 4, St. Pius X - 7

*Thomas County Central’s season is over

