Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provides details leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Friday afternoon update, Sheriff A.J. Smith of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provided details that led up to the apprehension of an escaped inmate on Thursday.

Robert Rutherford, 37, led law enforcement on a days-long manhunt after escaping his work site at the 10 Foot Hole in Apalachicola on Monday. He was later considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly breaking into a shed and stealing a machete.

Thursday morning, Sheriff Smith says a corrections officer saw a man that he thought was Rutherford on Washington Street in Eastpoint. The corrections officer then approached the man, who was on a bicycle carrying a backpack.

The man then tossed the bicycle and backpack down and fled. A water bottle was also tossed with a phone number written on it, with what Sheriff Smith says he believes is toothpaste.

A crime analyst was able to link the written phone number back to Rutherford’s sister in Tampa, according to Sheriff Smith.

Sheriff Smith also mentioned that the Florida Department of Corrections’ K9s were used to track the inmate Thursday but ended up losing his trail.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office received a call alleging that Rutherford was hiding in a storage shed on a property in a heavily-wooded area in Eastpoint, according to Sheriff Smith.

Once deputies arrived, Rutherford was found in a home in the heavily-wooded area and arrested without incident.

During the Friday update, Sheriff Smith also discussed what was discovered after Rutherford had been debriefed.

The 37-year-old inmate told deputies that he “got on the railroad tracks out off Bluff Road, swam across the river by the trestle, got back on the railroad tracks and walked Highway 65 where somebody picked him up and brought him to Eastpoint,” Sheriff Smith explained. Those details have not been verified yet, according to Sheriff Smith.

Rutherford refused to discuss the burglary that he allegedly committed at a vacant home in Apalachicola Monday evening after escaping his work site, according to Sheriff Smith. Rutherford is not only facing an escape charge now, but may potentially face a burglary charge if evidence confirms that he broke into the home.

Sheriff Smith gave thanks to several law enforcement agencies as well as Franklin County communities for their participation and vigilance during the days-long manhunt. ”You can’t ask for more from a community that works together when there’s something like this,” said Smith during the Friday update. “I really appreciate everybody coming together and working hard.”

Sheriff Smith concluded the update by wishing Rutherford the best. “I have no hard feelings,” said Smith. “We pray for his wellbeing and I’m glad it turned out this way and I hope that he can get himself straighten out.”

Rutherford was serving time in Franklin County due to several burglary and grand theft convictions from September 2011, according to the FDOC. He was being held at the Franklin Correctional Institution, according to corrections records.

