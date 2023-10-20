Tell Me Something Good
‘Garnet the goldfish’ makes a splash at FSU football games across the country

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is on a winning streak, and some people say it’s all thanks to a fish: Garnet the goldfish.

Garnet is Noles fan Jack Henyecz’s good-luck charm.

It started out as a joke — just a funny idea Henyecz had. He bought Garnet at PetSmart and decided to bring him to FSU’s first game of the season. FSU won. So, he thought, just to be safe, he’d better keep bringing Garnet. Six games later, Garnet has become somewhat of a celebrity.

Garnet has attended every single game this season, meeting the players, the cheerleaders and even coach Mike Norvell.

Some skeptics question if Henyecz buys a new fish for each game. But Henyecz told WCTV Garnet is the original. Henyecz said he bought Garnet in late August.

“It is the same fish every time,” Henyecz said. “At first we did kind of sneak the goldfish in. I wear overalls every game. Let’s just say he was somewhere around the overalls.

After the first few games, security guards at Doak gave him the OK.

“The security at Doak Campbell openly just allows me to walk in with Garnet,” Henyecz said. “I mean, why would they not? I think they like when we’re winning, too.”

Garnet has seen the country through his plastic bag. Henyecz drove him to Orlando and Clemson and even flew him to Boston. Luckily, TSA allows fish as carry-ons.

Next month, Garnet will be catching a flight to Pittsburgh.

“He’s done a lot of things in his life that some people haven’t been fortunate enough to do,” Henyecz said.

The goldfish parent has always been a super fan. In high school, he used to cover his whole body in glitter to show school spirit at football games. When FSU made it to the Cheez-It Bowl, Henyecz was dubbed ‘The Cheeziest Fan.’ And back in 2020, he held up a sign at a Noles game, saying if FSU beat the University of North Carolina, he’d get a tattoo of Mike Norvell on his leg.

Sure enough, FSU won. And Henyecz made good on his promise, getting a tattoo on his upper thigh.

“I’m not really the biggest on tattoos,” Henyecz said. “So at least it can always be covered.”

On Saturday, Henyecz will be in the stands at Doak and his fish will be right beside him.

“They say goldfish have 10-second memories,” Henyecz said. “I think this one remembers all the games and big moments. I think he knows who Jordan Travis is.”

So if you’re at the game, amidst all the garnet and gold, keep an eye out for Garnet the goldfish.

You can follow along with Garnet’s travels on his Instagram page, @garnetthegoldfish.

