Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s the next several days

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Besides one or two showers today, rain chances are near zero through the middle of next week.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Rob Nucatola
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate that had been considered “Armed and Dangerous” has been apprehended
Escaped Franklin County inmate, considered “Armed and Dangerous,” has been apprehended
Police lights
Leon County Sheriff’s Office captures two attempted murder suspects near TMH
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel
Several Leon County Schools are under lockout due to police being present in an area near...
Several Leon County Schools no longer under lockout
Lapadre Sharpe, 31, was found guilty of second degree murder and burglary in the July 2017...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2017 murder

Latest News

Besides one or two showers today, rain chances are near zero through the middle of next week.
Rob's Forecast
Friday brings the only real, yet still low, chance for rain over the next several days.
A few Friday showers possible with the arrival of a weak cold front
Friday brings the only real, yet still low, chance for rain over the next several days.
Mike's Forecast
Some clouds make a return to end the work week.
Dry today with only a few showers possible on Friday