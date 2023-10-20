Leon County Schools launches survey for community feedback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents now have the opportunity to share their opinions and express concerns when it comes to the Leon County School system.

The district launched an online survey Wednesday. The questionnaire is for parents who have children enrolled in public, private or charter schools in Leon County. The survey is also open to parents with children who are homeschooled in the district.

The deputy superintendent of Leon County Schools, Michelle Gayle, said the district is conducting this research to get a better understanding of what areas need improvement. She said gathering the feedback will help the school system make plans to better serve students and their families.

“We don’t want to stick our head in the ground and say everything is great, everything may not be great. Everyone, even the best companies, can improve upon things,” Gayle said.

She also said that as a part of the district’s strategic plan they focus on five pillars: Safety, academic services, quality resources, community engagement, and fiscal stewardship.

Andre Ransom has a first grader at Kate Sullivan Elementary School. His daughter, Alethia, has Asperger’s syndrome. Ransom said the school has done a good job accommodating his daughter’s needs, but there is always room for improvement.

“Small critiques I would have is maybe smaller class sizes for kids who have sensory issues or autism. One of the best things to do is to get feedback to know where you can grow and where you can implement certain things because all kids are different, all children learn differently,” he said.

Ransom said he plans to complete the survey because he believes it’s important for the school system to know what works and what doesn’t work in order for the district to provide a progressive educational experience.

The survey will remain open until midnight on Sunday, October 22.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NKGF5TY

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.