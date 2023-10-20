Tell Me Something Good
Lincoln High School student arrested after bringing airsoft rifle on campus

The student fired the airsoft gun at another student
Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Lincoln High School student was arrested Friday after bringing an airsoft gun on campus and firing it at another student.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office says around 8 a.m. Friday, Lincoln High staff members observed a distressed student who informed them that they had been shot with an airsoft gun.

A Lincoln High School student was arrested Friday after bringing an airsoft gun on campus and firing it at another student.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)

A 16-year-old student confessed to firing the airsoft rifle at the student who was distressed.

An administrative search was conducted of the 16-year-old student’s vehicle, according to LCSO, which led to the airsoft rifle being found in the back seat.

LCSO’s School Resource deputy on campus arrested the student, who is an 11th grader, and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center, according to LCSO.

He was charged with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus.

No injuries were reported, per the sheriff’s office.

LCSO are urging parents and guardians to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the important of adhering to the district’s zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS, according to sheriff’s office.

