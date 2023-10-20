Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Leon County Sheriff’s Office captures two attempted murder suspects near TMH
Escaped inmate that had been considered “Armed and Dangerous” has been apprehended
Escaped Franklin County inmate, considered “Armed and Dangerous,” has been apprehended
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel
Several Leon County Schools are under lockout due to police being present in an area near...
Several Leon County Schools no longer under lockout
Lapadre Sharpe, 31, was found guilty of second degree murder and burglary in the July 2017...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2017 murder

Latest News

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at...
US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee leaves the Republican caucus...
Republicans are facing death threats as the election for speaker gets mired in personal feuds