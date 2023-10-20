Something Good - Lowndes County Animal Shelter trick-or-treat for donations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s something good: pets getting in on trick or treating!

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is giving you a chance to spoil the animals they have up for adoption with some fall festivities as they wait for their forever homes!

Halloween buckets will be placed in front of their kennels for donation. For the dogs, they are asking for donations of hard, durable toys. For cats, the shelter is asking for stuffed mice and other small toys.

Donations are accepted now until Halloween!

