U.S. attorney general meets with Florida lawmakers to talk tensions over Israel-Hamas War

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida lawmakers are preparing for a special session aimed at helping Israel after terrorist attacks last week.

Since those attacks, tensions have been high among the Jewish and Palestinian communities across Florida. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Tallahassee Friday working with law enforcement to fight anti-Semitic threats.

“The terrorist attacks in Israel have created understandable fear among communities across the country,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

He warned that hate crime threats are increasing across Florida, so he’s met with law enforcement officials across the state.

“We have seen an increase in reported threats against faith communities, particularly Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities and institutions,” Garland said.

Rep. Gallop Franklin, (D) Tallahassee, is preparing to be called for a special session to address some of those tensions.

“We need to make sure hate crimes don’t happen domestically. As you have seen on both sides, anti-Semitism, as well as Palestinians being under attack domestically, " Franklin said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau sanctions against Iran will be part of a special legislative session. Rep. Franklin said it is important for states to be able to take these steps on top of actions from the federal government.

“Often times as Florida we do have responsibilities to ensure Floridians are safe and taken care of. Oftentimes, as you know, government moves slowly. Here in Florida, we’re able to move a little more swift,” Franklin said.

Details on when and what the legislature will specifically take up are still being sorted out.

Florida House Minority Leader Leader Fentrice Driskell, (D) Tampa, said in a statement she hopes other issues will be addressed in a special session.

“DeSantis’ policy failures at home have left Floridians paying the most for homeowner’s insurance, auto insurance, and rent in the country,” Driskell said. “I think Floridians would prefer their governor spend as much time addressing these pocketbook issues here as he spends on his ambitions.”

The Volunteer Florida Foundation and Hope Florida Fund are donating $1 million to Project DYNAMO, which is working with the state to fly Americans out of Israel and send supplies.

The Hope Florida Fund is also donating $40,000 to organizations helping Jewish communities in Florida.

