What’s Brewing - Ochlocknee River Music Festival

The music festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 21
From local talents to renowned artists, the festival promises a lineup that will sing along to the rhythm of the Ochlocknee River.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week.

Get ready to groove at the Ochlocknee River Music Festival!

The in-person event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 3 p.m. at 9330 West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

