What’s Brewing - Ochlocknee River Music Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week.

Get ready to groove at the Ochlocknee River Music Festival!

From local talents to renowned artists, the festival promises a lineup that will sing along to the rhythm of the Ochlocknee River.

The in-person event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at 3 p.m. at 9330 West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.