Charlie Adelson in court for last hearing before murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson appeared before a judge Friday morning for the last hearing before his trial begins Monday.

Adelson was arrested a year and a half ago. He is accused of plotting and funding the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Stephen Everett went over the details of jury selection.

“The questions that will be asked by the court will be: ‘What do you know about this case?’” Everett said. “‘What sources have you obtained this knowledge from?’ ‘Based on what you know, do you have an opinion about Mr. Adelson’s guilt or innocence?’”

Jurors will be asked several other questions, including whether they are capable of being fair and impartial.

There will be 12 jurors and three alternates.

The court will call 100 jurors a day for the first three days, trying to find people who have not already formed an opinion about this case. Court administrators told WCTV that’s about three times more than for most murder cases.

“I would anticipate that we would succeed in selecting a jury by Thursday or even possibly Friday,” Everett said.

The trial is expected to last as long as three weeks.

