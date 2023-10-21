Football Friday Night: Oct. 20 scoreboard
It’s Week 9 in Florida and Week 10 in Georgia
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Florida High Vs Rickards
|Florida High
|43-13
|Bell Vs Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|31-14
|Oakleaf Vs Madison Co
|Madison Co
|29-16
|Wakulla Vs NFC
|Wakulla
|42-21
|Port St Joe Vs Franklin Co
|Lincoln Vs Arnold
|Lincoln
|63-0
|Gadsden Co Vs Walton
|Walton
|43-42 (2OT)
|Dixie Co Vs Hamilton Co
|Dixie Co
|41-7
|Blountstown Vs Northview
|Blountstown
|18-7
|Holmes Co Vs Liberty Co
|Holmes Co
|41-0
|Marianna Vs Pike
|Munroe Vs Pensacola Catholic
|Lafayette Vs Trenton
|Lafayette
|35-28
|Famu DRS Vs Wewahitchka
|Wewahitchka
|26-20
|Leon Vs Niceville
|Niceville
|62-7
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Brookwood Vs Tiftarea
|Brookwood
|50-48
|Brooks Co Vs Irwin Co
|Brooks Co
|21-6
|Colquitt Co Vs Lowndes
|Colquitt Co
|52-34
|Cairo Vs Westover
|Cairo
|55-12
|Camden Co Vs Valdosta
|Valdosta
|24-21
|Southland Academy Vs Valwood
|Valwood
|49-0
|Clinch Co Vs Atkinson Co
|Clinch Co
|42-7
|Randolph-clay Vs Seminole Co
|Seminole Co
|26-6
|Mitchell Co Vs Miller Co
|Miller
|41-0
|Pelham Vs Bacon Co
|Pelham
|43-21
|Lanier Co Vs Turner Co
|Lanier
|23-7
|Early Co Vs Eufaula
|Thomas County Central Vs Houston Co
|Dougherty Vs Thomasville
|Thomasville
|41-12
