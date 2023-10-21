Football Friday Night: Oct. 20 scoreboard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Florida High Vs Rickards Florida High 43-13 Bell Vs Aucilla Christian Aucilla Christian 31-14 Oakleaf Vs Madison Co Madison Co 29-16 Wakulla Vs NFC Wakulla 42-21 Port St Joe Vs Franklin Co Lincoln Vs Arnold Lincoln 63-0 Gadsden Co Vs Walton Walton 43-42 (2OT) Dixie Co Vs Hamilton Co Dixie Co 41-7 Blountstown Vs Northview Blountstown 18-7 Holmes Co Vs Liberty Co Holmes Co 41-0 Marianna Vs Pike Munroe Vs Pensacola Catholic Lafayette Vs Trenton Lafayette 35-28 Famu DRS Vs Wewahitchka Wewahitchka 26-20 Leon Vs Niceville Niceville 62-7

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Brookwood Vs Tiftarea Brookwood 50-48 Brooks Co Vs Irwin Co Brooks Co 21-6 Colquitt Co Vs Lowndes Colquitt Co 52-34 Cairo Vs Westover Cairo 55-12 Camden Co Vs Valdosta Valdosta 24-21 Southland Academy Vs Valwood Valwood 49-0 Clinch Co Vs Atkinson Co Clinch Co 42-7 Randolph-clay Vs Seminole Co Seminole Co 26-6 Mitchell Co Vs Miller Co Miller 41-0 Pelham Vs Bacon Co Pelham 43-21 Lanier Co Vs Turner Co Lanier 23-7 Early Co Vs Eufaula Thomas County Central Vs Houston Co Dougherty Vs Thomasville Thomasville 41-12

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.