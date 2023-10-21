Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night: Oct. 20 scoreboard

It’s Week 9 in Florida and Week 10 in Georgia
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here.

You can catch up on last week’s scores here.

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Florida High Vs RickardsFlorida High43-13
Bell Vs Aucilla ChristianAucilla Christian31-14
Oakleaf Vs Madison CoMadison Co29-16
Wakulla Vs NFCWakulla42-21
Port St Joe Vs Franklin Co
Lincoln Vs ArnoldLincoln63-0
Gadsden Co Vs WaltonWalton43-42 (2OT)
Dixie Co Vs Hamilton CoDixie Co41-7
Blountstown Vs NorthviewBlountstown18-7
Holmes Co Vs Liberty CoHolmes Co41-0
Marianna Vs Pike
Munroe Vs Pensacola Catholic
Lafayette Vs TrentonLafayette35-28
Famu DRS Vs WewahitchkaWewahitchka26-20
Leon Vs NicevilleNiceville62-7

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Brookwood Vs TiftareaBrookwood50-48
Brooks Co Vs Irwin CoBrooks Co21-6
Colquitt Co Vs LowndesColquitt Co52-34
Cairo Vs WestoverCairo55-12
Camden Co Vs ValdostaValdosta24-21
Southland Academy Vs ValwoodValwood49-0
Clinch Co Vs Atkinson CoClinch Co42-7
Randolph-clay Vs Seminole CoSeminole Co26-6
Mitchell Co Vs Miller CoMiller41-0
Pelham Vs Bacon CoPelham43-21
Lanier Co Vs Turner CoLanier23-7
Early Co Vs Eufaula
Thomas County Central Vs Houston Co
Dougherty Vs ThomasvilleThomasville41-12

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate that had been considered “Armed and Dangerous” has been apprehended
Escaped Franklin County inmate, considered ‘armed and dangerous,” has been apprehended
Police lights
Leon County Sheriff’s Office captures two attempted murder suspects near TMH
A school bus was towed Wednesday after its wheel got stuck in a hole in the road.
Road caves in under Leon County school bus wheel
Several Leon County Schools are under lockout due to police being present in an area near...
Several Leon County Schools no longer under lockout
Lapadre Sharpe, 31, was found guilty of second degree murder and burglary in the July 2017...
Tallahassee man found guilty in 2017 murder

Latest News

Florida High defeats Rickards 43-13 Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Tallahassee.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Florida High defeats Rickards in first face-off in three years
Florida High vs Rickards
Florida High vs Rickards
Seminoles host 2023 district championship after sweeping Maclay.
FHSAA crowns district champions; win or go home heats up in GHSA softball playoffs
‘Garnet the goldfish’
‘Garnet the goldfish’ makes a splash at FSU football games across the country