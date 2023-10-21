GAME OF THE WEEK: Florida High defeats Rickards in first face-off in three years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defeated Rickards 43-13 on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

It was the first time the Seminoles and the Raiders faced off since 2020, when Florida High won 20-7. The last time Rickards defeated the Seminoles was in 2012.

Florida High vs Rickards

This game is being highlighted as WCTV’s Game of the Week. Tune in tonight at 11 for the highlights and check back online for updates.

Let’s play some ball 🏈



Florida High is taking on Rickards in this weeks game of the week! We will have highlights tonight on @WCTVSports! pic.twitter.com/jmIV1umbBC — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 20, 2023

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.