GAME OF THE WEEK: Florida High defeats Rickards in first face-off in three years
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defeated Rickards 43-13 on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
It was the first time the Seminoles and the Raiders faced off since 2020, when Florida High won 20-7. The last time Rickards defeated the Seminoles was in 2012.
