GAME OF THE WEEK: Florida High defeats Rickards in first face-off in three years

Florida High defeats Rickards 43-13 Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in Tallahassee.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defeated Rickards 43-13 on Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

It was the first time the Seminoles and the Raiders faced off since 2020, when Florida High won 20-7. The last time Rickards defeated the Seminoles was in 2012.

Florida High vs Rickards

