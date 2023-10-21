More cloudy for your Sunday, still warm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice evening in store for the FSU game. For those going enjoy the game and the weather. The overnight lows will be noticeably milder in the next few days compared to last week. Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover than today, although it is unlikely any rain will fall with a moisture-starved cold front. Quiet throughout the extended forecast.

Tonight: The Orionid meteor shower will peak. The first half of the overnight should not see many clouds. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the overnight and into your Sunday. Low in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Cloud cover will thicken up a bit ahead of a weak, decaying cold front. Moisture is also flowing northward from Hurricane Norma. I expect most of the cloud cover to be mid and high-level clouds, but enough to appear overcast at times Sunday. High in the low 80s.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WCTV)

Next Week: Starting in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies each afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will remain rather low, maybe a spotty shower along the Atlantic Sea Breeze mid or late week as high pressure slides to the east (into the western Atlantic).

Temperature Trend Next 7 Days (WCTV)

The latest drought monitor showers rather dry conditions continuing, especially for our western spots. Little to no rain is expected at least over the next week and a half. Right now, Early to mid next week looks to be the next meaningful cold front to cross the area.

Drought Monitor (WCTV)

I do not see any big weather system until the end of the month.

Tropics: We mentioned the moisture from Norma getting picked up from the Pacific. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy is impacting the Leeward and Windward Islands through the weekend. Tammy is expected to slowly move north next week.

Another area of development looking possible in the southern Caribbean Sea. The chance is very small before moving inland over Central America.

Hurricane Tammy (WCTV)

