More sunshine and less humidity to start the weekend

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
The chance for rain over the next seven days will be slim to none.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and less humid today with high temperatures in the low 80s. Partly cloudy overnight tonight with lows in the mid-50s.

There will be more cloud cover on Sunday, but no rain is expected to fall from those. High temperatures over the next several days will be slightly warmer than average in the low to mid-80s for this time of year. Our low temperatures will dip into the 50s, with some 60s more likely towards the end of the upcoming work week.

The chance for rain over the next seven days is slim to none.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is impacting the NE Caribbean Islands. The current forecast track takes it out into the Atlantic after that, away from the United States, but it will be worth watching over the next few days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

