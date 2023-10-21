In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her recipe for red bean taco soup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Cherry Rankin joined the weekend edition of WCTV’s Good Morning Show for a cozy, tailgate red bean taco soup recipe.

Red Bean Taco Soup

1-pound bag of Camellia Red Kidneys

4 pounds of ground beef

1 package Taco season

10 oz Ro Tel ( diced tomatoes & Green chilies)

2 stems green onions

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Cook beans according to the directions on the bag

When done add taco season, and Ro Tel

Add Salt and pepper (to taste)

Brown ground beef and drained

Add to beans mixture

Slice onions and add to the bean mixture

Cook on low for 30 minutes

