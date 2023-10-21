In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her recipe for red bean taco soup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Cherry Rankin joined the weekend edition of WCTV’s Good Morning Show for a cozy, tailgate red bean taco soup recipe.
Red Bean Taco Soup
- 1-pound bag of Camellia Red Kidneys
- 4 pounds of ground beef
- 1 package Taco season
- 10 oz Ro Tel ( diced tomatoes & Green chilies)
- 2 stems green onions
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Cook beans according to the directions on the bag
- When done add taco season, and Ro Tel
- Add Salt and pepper (to taste)
- Brown ground beef and drained
- Add to beans mixture
- Slice onions and add to the bean mixture
- Cook on low for 30 minutes
