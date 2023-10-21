Tell Me Something Good
In the Spotlight: Cherry Rankin shares her recipe for red bean taco soup

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Cherry Rankin joined the weekend edition of WCTV’s Good Morning Show for a cozy, tailgate red bean taco soup recipe.

Red Bean Taco Soup

  • 1-pound bag of Camellia Red Kidneys
  • 4 pounds of ground beef
  • 1 package Taco season
  • 10 oz Ro Tel ( diced tomatoes & Green chilies)
  • 2 stems green onions
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions

  • Cook beans according to the directions on the bag
  • When done add taco season, and Ro Tel
  • Add Salt and pepper (to taste)
  • Brown ground beef and drained
  • Add to beans mixture
  • Slice onions and add to the bean mixture
  • Cook on low for 30 minutes

