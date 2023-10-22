FHP: Cyclist dies after crash in Wakulla County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a man riding a bike was hit and killed Saturday night.

According to FHP, a car was traveling north on County Road 365 near Brown Donaldson Road when it happened. Troopers said the bicycle did not have reflective gear and the area was not well lit with street lights.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare according to FHP.

This is a developing story.

