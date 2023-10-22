Highs are back in the 80s over the next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mid and upper-level clouds have been around throughout your Sunday but that hasn’t stopped temperatures from warming up mid and even upper 80s across the big bend and South Georgia this afternoon. The clouds are likely to stick around as we head into the overnight but should start to diminish heading into next week.

Tonight: Expect temperatures in the 50s across the big bend in South Georgia with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy skies to start your Monday but we’ll see sunshine start to move in and clouds decrease in the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the low 80s.

The rest of the week: a fairly quiet work week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures above average in the low to mid-80s much of the week looks like our warmest days will be Thursday, with low rain chances.

Highs slightly above average (WCTV)

No rain expected in the next week (WCTV)

With rain chances very low over the next several days drought conditions will continue to worsen, especially for western spots that are already under a moderate to severe drought. The next decent chance of showers looks to be in the time frame of Halloween to the 1st of November, and even at that, it’s so far out that rain chances can’t be guaranteed by the time we get closer to the event. That same storm system will be responsible for what could be the first bigger snow across the northern plains.

Next cold front arrives near the end of the month (WCTV)

Tropics: in the eastern Pacific Norma made landfall earlier today and moisture from Norma is being transported across the South including our area which is why we have the thin cloud cover filming the sky today.

Tammy is a category one hurricane and is expected to continue to stay a hurricane into the middle of next week could bring some impacts to Bermuda.

Plenty of action in the tropics (WCTV)

An area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwest Caribbean Sea is likely to develop in the next few days and is expected to move inland to Central America and not impact the US.

