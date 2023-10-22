Tell Me Something Good
Jeremy Moussa accounts for 3 TDs, FAMU beats Texas Southern 35-21, wins 12th straight SWAC game

(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD and Florida A&M rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Texas Southern 31-21 Saturday night.

Florida A&M (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), ranked No. 18 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 12 consecutive conference games and is 19-2 in SWAC games since joining the conference in 2021.

Jace Wilson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jyrin Johnson to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and his scoring strike to Trenton Leary from 4-yards out gave Texas Southern (2-5, 1-3) a 14-0 lead with 6:07 left in the second.

Moussa hit Jamari Gassett for a 58-yard touchdown just before halftime, capped a 13-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers went three-and-out before Kelvin Dean’s 49-yard touchdown gave the Rattlers their first lead and, after Texas State again went three-and-out, Kareem Burke caught a 17-yard TD pass from Moussa to make it 28-14 going into the fourth.

Moussa was 17-of-32 passing for 180 yards with an interception and Dean finished with 89 yards rushing on nine carries.

Wilson completed 16 of 29 for 178 yards with three TDs and an interceptions for Texas State. LaDarius Owens ran for 128 yards on 19 carries.

