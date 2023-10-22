Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A mostly cloudy Sunday will close out the weekend

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s for the next few days.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy and warm today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight tonight.

The chance for rain over the next seven days is slim to none. Our high temperatures will stick around in the low to mid 80s, with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a few nights in and around 60 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy will impact the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean today. It is then forecast to head out to sea in the Atlantic. No impacts are expected for the United States at this time, but we will continue to closely monitor it.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson's parents will not testify in son's murder trial
Charlie Adelson’s parents will not testify at his upcoming murder trial
Escaped inmate that had been considered “Armed and Dangerous” has been apprehended
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provides details leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate
Football Friday Night logo
Football Friday Night: Oct. 20 scoreboard and full replay
Valwood’s Mason Barfield is our Football Friday Night Play of the Week winner.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
This undated photo provided by Levy County Sheriff's Office shows David Emanuel. Emanuel...
Florida man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for trying to run over 6 Black men

Latest News

Highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s for the next few days.
Josh's Forecast
7 Day Forecast
More cloudy for your Sunday, still warm
The chance for rain over the next seven days will be slim to none.
More sunshine and less humidity to start the weekend
The chance for rain over the next seven days will be slim to none.
Josh's Forecast
Besides one or two showers today, rain chances are near zero through the middle of next week.
Highs in the 80s with lows in the 50s the next several days