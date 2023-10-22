A mostly cloudy Sunday will close out the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy and warm today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight tonight.

The chance for rain over the next seven days is slim to none. Our high temperatures will stick around in the low to mid 80s, with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a few nights in and around 60 degrees.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy will impact the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean today. It is then forecast to head out to sea in the Atlantic. No impacts are expected for the United States at this time, but we will continue to closely monitor it.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.