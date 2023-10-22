Nighthawks pick up first program victory over Warner

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas University was able to break their five game losing streak and pick up their first program victory over Warner 38-26 on Saturday.

The Nighthawks hosted the Royals at Veterans Memorial Stadium and got on the board first.

TU quarterback Charles Britt connected with Tremal Hall for the first touchdown of the game.

The Nighthawks defense stepped up for them getting three sacks in the first half alone.

Thomas’ win is their first win in program history and they move to 1-5 on the season.

NEXT: The Nighthawks travel to Webber International University. They will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from Warrior Turf Field.

