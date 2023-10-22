Sammy Edwards carries the Blazers to a dominate victory over Shorter on homecoming

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State quarterback, Sammy Edwards, threw for 275 yards and rushed for 170 to lead the Blazers past Shorter 42-14 on homecoming.

Valdosta State with a big 42-14 win over Shorter on homecoming. After the game head coach Tremaine Jackson said he is thankful to get this win today because he knows last years homecoming this wasn’t the case. We have more from the game tonight on @WCTVSports! pic.twitter.com/Kg0ufcnuHC — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 21, 2023

Shorter actually drove down the field to score the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Josh Brown rushed down to set up the Hawks to run into the endzone.

Edwards helped his team respond immediately. He rushes into the endzone on a quarterback keeper to strike back.

VSU’s defense stepped up to stop shorter and that would lead the Blazers to strike back and score again.

Edwards went 30 of 45, rushed for one touchdown and threw for three touchdown passes in the Blazers homecoming win.

