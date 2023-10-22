Sammy Edwards carries the Blazers to a dominate victory over Shorter on homecoming
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta State quarterback, Sammy Edwards, threw for 275 yards and rushed for 170 to lead the Blazers past Shorter 42-14 on homecoming.
Shorter actually drove down the field to score the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Josh Brown rushed down to set up the Hawks to run into the endzone.
Edwards helped his team respond immediately. He rushes into the endzone on a quarterback keeper to strike back.
VSU’s defense stepped up to stop shorter and that would lead the Blazers to strike back and score again.
Edwards went 30 of 45, rushed for one touchdown and threw for three touchdown passes in the Blazers homecoming win.
