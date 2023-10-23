Jury selection begins today in Charlie Adelson’s trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jury selection begins Monday morning in the murder-for-hire trial of Charlie Adelson.

Adelson is accused of plotting and paying for the murder of his former brother-in-law, FSU Law professor Dan Markel. Markel was gunned down behind the wheel of his car on July 18, 2014, as he pulled into the garage of his Tallahassee home.

Jury selection could last three days or more and jurors are expected to be questioned one by one behind closed doors due to extensive publicity in the case. Circuit Judge Stephen Everett worked with attorneys to finalize plans for jury selection in a brief pre-trial hearing on Friday.

“The questions that will be asked by the court will be: ‘What do you know about this case?’” Everett said. “‘What sources have you obtained this knowledge from?’ ‘Based on what you know, do you have an opinion about Mr. Adelson’s guilt or innocence?’”

The case has been making headlines for nine years, and three others have already been convicted in the murder-for-hire scheme. Katherine Magbanua, Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are all on the witness list and could testify against Adelson.

Court administrators confirm they have summoned 100 jurors a day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Court Operations Manager Tonya Monk estimates the number of jurors summoned in this case is three times as many as most other murder cases.

Attorneys are trying to seat a jury of 12 and will choose three alternates.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley will be in court from gavel to gavel covering this trial. Stick with us for all the details, and follow us on on the social media below for the latest updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.