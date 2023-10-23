Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Halloween Symphony Spooktacular

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27
The event is free and encourages those interested in attending to “dress to scare.”
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Friday, Oct. 27, marks the 8th Halloween Symphony Spooktacular.

The Spooktacular concert, hosted by the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, is set to feature spooky music, trick-or-treating, games and food.

The event is free and encourages those interested in attending to “dress to scare.”

Trick-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit TallahasseeSymphony.org.

