What’s Brewing - Halloween Symphony Spooktacular

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week!

Friday, Oct. 27, marks the 8th Halloween Symphony Spooktacular.

The Spooktacular concert, hosted by the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, is set to feature spooky music, trick-or-treating, games and food.

The event is free and encourages those interested in attending to “dress to scare.”

Trick-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.

For more information, visit TallahasseeSymphony.org.

