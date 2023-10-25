Gadsden County driver found in hole following crash

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tuesday night incident involving a vehicle left one driver in a hole, estimated to be 15-20 feet deep, according to Chattahoochee’s Fire Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department, along with Sycamore Fire Department and Gadsden County EMS, dispatched to Bonnie Hill Road for a motor vehicle accident. The dispatched area is just north of Flat Creek Road, according to Chattahoochee FD.

Upon arrival, the driver was unable to be located until a nearby resident, who was first on scene, heard a man calling out from a wooded area, according to Chattahoochee FD.

The male driver was found in the deep hole by fire and EMS crews.

The driver sustained injuries but none appeared to be life-threatening at the time, per Chattahoochee FD.

