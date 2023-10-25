Tell Me Something Good
Jury chosen for Charlie Adelson’s murder-for-hire trial

Opening statements, testimony will begin Thursday morning
By Julie Montanaro and Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury has now been seated in the conspiracy and murder trial of Charlie Adelson.

Questioning of potential jurors started Monday morning and wrapped up at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 150 potential jurors were questioned about everything from media coverage to street gangs to ugly divorces.

There are 12 jurors and three alternates, with eight men and seven women seated for the trial.

Caption

Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin Thursday morning in Courtroom 3G. Adelson is accused of hiring hit men to kill his former brother-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel in July 2014.

Three others - Luis Rivera, Sigfredo Garcia, and Katherine Magbanua - have already been convicted in the murder-for-hire plot. All three are on the witness list in Adelson’s trial and could testify against him.

Adelson has maintained his innocence from the start.

WCTV Legal Analyst Joe Bodiford offered his perspective on the jury being selected.

