Mark Meadows cooperating with prosecutors in Donald Trump indictment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith’s election interference investigation of former President Donald Trump.

According to CBS News, Meadows has provided testimony several times in the past year before the grand jury, as well as providing prosecutors documents and text messages, that have provided them with a roadmap of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

CBS News is citing sources familiar with Meadows’ testimony.

Meadows is one of 19 people indicted by Fulton County DA Fani Willis in a massive, organized crime-related investigation into alleged attempts by Trump to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

So far, four people indicted have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors. On Tuesday, attorney Jenna Ellis joined fellow attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, and former Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall, in pleading out.

Trump’s then-White House chief of staff visited Cobb County while state investigators were conducting an audit of the signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in December 2020. Meadows obtained the phone number of the chief investigator for the secretary of state’s office, Frances Watson, and passed it along to Trump, who called her.

He also participated in the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

>> READ: Full transcript of Donald Trump’s phone call to Brad Raffensperger

CBS News has not confirmed Meadows has received immunity in exchange for his testimony, but its sources expect Meadows’ testimony and his text messages to be pillars of the upcoming federal trial of the former president, with Meadows as a key witness.

