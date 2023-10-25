Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

VSU: Investigation finds racial discrimination, harassment allegations against head baseball coach not substantiated

The student-athlete involved in the incident will be invited to rejoin the university’s baseball team
School officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday addressing several changes students can...
School officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday addressing several changes students can expect for the fall semester, including a mask mandate.(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta State University investigation into racial discrimination and harassment allegations against its head baseball coach was completed, finding multiple claims to not be substantiated.

In a Wednesday statement, the university said their investigation was initiated in response to a video posted online on or around August 22. The incident involved the university’s current head baseball coach and a former player.

According to the university’s website, the current head baseball coach is Greg Guilliams and he joined the VSU program prior to the 2008 season.

The five-week investigation was conducted by a committee led by VSU’s Office of Human Resources, according to the university.

Per the university, the committee determined that the racial discrimination and harassment allegations were not substantiated based on the following:

  • The coach initiated a team hair-length policy that was inconsistently applied to team members.
  • Student athletes of various races were allowed at times to remain non-compliant with the hair-length policy, including for months at a time. The committee did not find that one race was adversely impacted more than another.
  • The committee did not find that VSU’s head baseball coach targeted any one athlete when implementing the policy.

Though, two violations of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia’s Code of Conduct were determined substantiated, the university said in its statement. Those substantiated violations included “(1) the requirement to act as a good steward of VSU’s resources and information entrusted to its care,” as well as “(2) to treat fellow employees, students, and the public with dignity and respect,” according to the university.

As a result of the investigation’s findings, the student-athlete will be invited to rejoin the baseball team, the hair-length policy will be reviewed by the university’s athletics department, and and the head baseball coach will be required to participate in training focused on interpersonal and multi-generational communication, leadership, and conflict management, according to the university.

“VSU is a special place for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and it was critical that this investigation be given the time and attention it deserved,” said the university it its statement. “VSU remains dedicated to maintaining a fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory environment for all, and that work will continue.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi Adelson testified for nearly three hours Thursday in the murder for hire trial of her...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Wakulla County property appraiser implements hiring freeze, pay freeze after multi-million...
How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial

Latest News

Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial
Pauletta Malone shares her recipe for vegan apple crumble on Eyewitness News at Noon.
Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Apple Crumble
Charlie Adelson listening to a second day of testimony in his murder for hire trial
Day 2 of testimony in murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson
The Lanier County and Lowndes softball teams continued GHSA softball state tournament play...
Lanier County and Lowndes continue GHSA softball state tournament play Thursday
The Leon Lions fell to Crestview 39-14 Thursday night, falling to 5-4 on the season.
Leon falls to Crestview under Thursday night lights