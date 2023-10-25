VSU: Investigation finds racial discrimination, harassment allegations against head baseball coach not substantiated

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta State University investigation into racial discrimination and harassment allegations against its head baseball coach was completed, finding multiple claims to not be substantiated.

In a Wednesday statement, the university said their investigation was initiated in response to a video posted online on or around August 22. The incident involved the university’s current head baseball coach and a former player.

According to the university’s website, the current head baseball coach is Greg Guilliams and he joined the VSU program prior to the 2008 season.

The five-week investigation was conducted by a committee led by VSU’s Office of Human Resources, according to the university.

Per the university, the committee determined that the racial discrimination and harassment allegations were not substantiated based on the following:

The coach initiated a team hair-length policy that was inconsistently applied to team members.

Student athletes of various races were allowed at times to remain non-compliant with the hair-length policy, including for months at a time. The committee did not find that one race was adversely impacted more than another.

The committee did not find that VSU’s head baseball coach targeted any one athlete when implementing the policy.

Though, two violations of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia’s Code of Conduct were determined substantiated, the university said in its statement. Those substantiated violations included “(1) the requirement to act as a good steward of VSU’s resources and information entrusted to its care,” as well as “(2) to treat fellow employees, students, and the public with dignity and respect,” according to the university.

As a result of the investigation’s findings, the student-athlete will be invited to rejoin the baseball team, the hair-length policy will be reviewed by the university’s athletics department, and and the head baseball coach will be required to participate in training focused on interpersonal and multi-generational communication, leadership, and conflict management, according to the university.

“VSU is a special place for all students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and it was critical that this investigation be given the time and attention it deserved,” said the university it its statement. “VSU remains dedicated to maintaining a fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory environment for all, and that work will continue.”

