“Charlie Adelson is innocent,” defense says as trial begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The conspiracy and murder trial of Charlie Adelson is now underway.

Opening statements spanned nearly two hours Thursday morning and witnesses are now taking the stand.

Charlie Adelson is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. He’s accused of hiring hit men to kill Markel, who was in the midst of a custody battle with Adelson’s sister, Wendi.

“This defendant was the solution to that problem,” prosecutor Sarah Dugan told the jury, “because he had a girlfriend with connections to the type of people who were willing and capable of pointing a gun at a complete stranger and pulling the trigger.”

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan addresses the jury while giving her opening statements Thursday morning. (Kayla Renie | WCTV)

“It is inexcusable, despicable, evil,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said of Dan Markel’s murder. “Charlie Adelson had nothing to do with it.”

As prosecutors pointed to Charlie Adelson as the one who plotted and paid for a deadly hit on Markel, defense attorneys pointed the finger of blame directly at Katherine Magbanua.

“They got the three killers, they convicted them,” Rashbaum said of Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera, and Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua.

Rashbaum claims Magbanua was the mastermind of the plot and claims two crimes were actually committed on July 18, 2014, murder and extortion.

Rashbaum told the jury that Magbanua went to Adelson’s home that night in a panic and told Adelson if he “didn’t pay within the next 48 hours, he or one of his family members would be next.”

Defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum presents his case to the jury during opening statements Thursday morning. (Kayla Renie | WCTV)

Rashbaum claims Magbanua told Garcia and Rivera about the Adelson family’s prior offer to pay Markel a million dollars to move the children to Miami with their mother and “got it in their minds to do this.”

In their opening statements to the jury, both the prosecution and defense addressed a joke that Adelson told repeatedly in the months leading up to Markel’s murder. Wendi Adelson first told police about it when she was interviewed soon after the murder.

“She admitted that her brother, the defendant, had even said that he looked into hiring a hitman to kill Dan Markel as a divorce present to her, but he decided to buy her a TV instead because it was cheaper,” prosecutor Sarah Dugan told the jury.

“Charlie has a really bad history of telling bad jokes,” Adelson’s defense attorney said of the comments.

He likened the murder for hire investigation to a jigsaw puzzle.

“I love jigsaw puzzles ... because they only work if every piece fits,” Rashbaum said. “They don’t fit.”

“He’s innocent. Send him home,” Rashbaum told the jury.

Dan Markel’s parents were sitting in the front row as Adelson’s trial began, as they have for each of the previous three trials in this case.

“This trial is his family’s opportunity to see justice done for the person who set up their son’s murder,” Dugan said.

