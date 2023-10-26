Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Cairo’s Corey Baker

Cairo's Corey Baker won this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week.
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are just two weeks to go in the regular season for high school football teams, but the good news is we have a several teams that should make deep playoff runs.

Two weeks to go means there’s just two more Plays of the Week to win, but before we look ahead, let’s go back to last Friday night as our winner laid it all out on the line for his team.

Cairo’s Corey Baker beat out his competition for top honors this week, as he dove for the touchdown catch. He said he lays out all the time in practice, so when it came time to do it in a game, Baker became the touchdown maker and is this week’s Play of the Week.

”I just had to execute, hold on to the ball when I fell, and just make it happen,” he said. “I got to the sideline, good play, good play! It’s just good execution. I really appreciate all the votes I got nd how much support I have in this city. I really appreciate it.”

Baker received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi Adelson testified for nearly three hours Thursday in the murder for hire trial of her...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Wakulla County property appraiser implements hiring freeze, pay freeze after multi-million...
How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial

Latest News

'Rallying with the Eagles': Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian
‘Rallying with the Eagles’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian
Lauren Flynn’s hat trick carries No. 1 FSU to 5-0 win and clinches ACC regular season championship
Florida State soccer takes ACC regular season championship after beating NC State 5-0 on...
Lauren Flynn’s hat trick carries No. 1 Florida State to 5-0 win and clinches ACC regular season championship
Leon falls to Crestview under Thursday night lights
Thomas University looks to build off first win of the season