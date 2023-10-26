Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Cairo’s Corey Baker

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are just two weeks to go in the regular season for high school football teams, but the good news is we have a several teams that should make deep playoff runs.

Two weeks to go means there’s just two more Plays of the Week to win, but before we look ahead, let’s go back to last Friday night as our winner laid it all out on the line for his team.

Cairo’s Corey Baker beat out his competition for top honors this week, as he dove for the touchdown catch. He said he lays out all the time in practice, so when it came time to do it in a game, Baker became the touchdown maker and is this week’s Play of the Week.

”I just had to execute, hold on to the ball when I fell, and just make it happen,” he said. “I got to the sideline, good play, good play! It’s just good execution. I really appreciate all the votes I got nd how much support I have in this city. I really appreciate it.”

Baker received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

