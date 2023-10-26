How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County Property Appraiser Ed Brimner said he takes full responsibility for the mistake that left the county budget more than $2 million short.

“It’s my job to give them good information, and we’ve messed it up this year,” Brimner said. “The data I gave to them was flawed, and they made decisions based on that data.”

Brimner sat down with WCTV on Wednesday to clarify the mistake. He said four lots were purchased in June 2022 under one deed, but the buyer wanted to split them into four separate deeds.

Brimner said the mistake happened when one of the lots was accidentally recorded as 41,000 lots, which caused the value of that property to be roughly $307.5 million.

“It was an honest mistake,” the property appraiser said.

The mistake affects both the Wakulla County budget and the Wakulla County School District budget. The school district planned to receive $1.6 million from the lot’s property taxes and the county expected $2.4 million. But in reality, Brimner said they are both getting roughly $100, as the property should have been valued at $7,500.

“We set a millage rate based on those evaluations and how much money we need to continue operating the county,” said commissioner and board chair Ralph Thomas. “We’re only as good as the information that we’re given at that point.”

The employee responsible for making the mistake will not be fired, according to Brimner.

“There have been some personnel actions taken, but the person who made this mistake is the finest employee you could ever want to have,” he said.

The systems used at the property appraiser’s office are old, but they have safeguards to catch these types of mistakes most of the time, according to Brimner. But the circumstances for the lots, which are south of Crawfordville on L M Street near Lake Ellen, made the error harder to catch, he said.

“Because it was a brand new parcel, it had nothing to compare this value to in the past,” Brimner said.

Typically, the system will catch any significant increases in property tax values from one year to the next, according to Brimner. He said they are now working on a new safeguard to flag any property value higher than a set dollar amount

Brimner implemented a hiring freeze and a pay freeze for the property appraiser’s office to help recover some of the money. The county has not yet done a freeze, but it is possible, according to Ralph Thomas, Chair of the Wakulla County Board of Commissioners.

The county commission already approved hiring additional staff throughout the county for the new fiscal year, but Thomas said they have not yet hired anyone.

“We have the ability to put the brakes on that if we need to,” Thomas said. “But, had it been later in the year, and we had already hired those personnel, then that would be a much more difficult decision for us.”

Wakulla County’s fiscal year runs from October 1 through September 30.

Thomas called an emergency meeting for Friday with the audit committee, and there will be an emergency commission meeting on Monday to discuss how to mitigate the problem.

The property appraiser’s office has also spent the past two years transferring data to begin using a new tax system; Brimner said they will begin using the new software on Monday.

