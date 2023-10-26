Lanier County and Lowndes continue GHSA softball state tournament play Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lanier County softball team punched their ticket to the winner’s bracket final in A Division II Thursday with a 9-1 win over Wilcox County. They will face Washington-Wilkes at 3:00. A win puts them in Saturday’s state title game.

The Lowndes Vikettes season ended Thursday night after losing to North Paulding 8-4 in the AAAAAAA state tournament.

