LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony started Thursday at the Leon County Courthouse after opening statements in the first day of Charlie Adelson’s murder-for-hire trial.

The Miami periodontist is accused of plotting and funding the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law Dan Markel. After three days of interviews, a jury of eight men and seven women was selected Wednesday evening.

So far, jurors have heard from Markel’s former neighbor, Tallahassee Police who responded to the scene, the medical examiner who conducted Markel’s autopsy and the lead FBI agent on the case.

Up next: Adelson’s sister and Markel’s ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

5:50 p.m.: Day 1 of testimony ends

5:20 p.m.: The defense cross-examines Wendi

The defense talks to Wendi about her childhood. Her family was middle-class when she was growing up. She said her father “lost his life’s savings” when he fell victim to investment fraud, she said.

Wendi said she is not a divorce lawyer, and that her specialty is immigration law. She also told Rashbaum that she received full scholarships for all her higher education.

The state objected as Rashbaum submitted emails Wendi sent as evidence, but it was overruled. The defense pointed to Wendi saying she wanted to “legally” move her children to South Florida in the messages.

Again, Wendi disputes claims the defense made in opening statements:

“Is Charlie kind of self-centered?” Rashbaum asked.

“I don’t think so,” she said.

“He had a lot going on in his life... right?” Rashbaum asked.

“I mean, his life was going great,” she responded. “He had a great business, he always had lots of girls.”

“Relocation was not a big issue for me... but I wasn’t really focused on it...” Wendi Adelson said. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

“Even with this relocation request, was it ever your intention for Professor Markel to be absent in your kids’ life?” Rashbaum asked.

“Never, no,” Wendi said.

The defense asked if Wendi agreed that her mother Donna came up with some “crazy ideas” after the request to relocate was denied.

“Totally bonkers,” Wendi said in agreement.

The defense said despite the ideas being “crazy,” they were never violent, and Wendi agreed.

5:13 p.m.: The state presses Wendi

There’s been a lot of back-and-forth between the assistant state attorney and Wendi. Here are some of those exchanges.

“Were you involved in any way in a plot to kill your ex-husband? Is that why you went to the crime scene?” Cappleman asked.

“I did not go to the crime scene on the day of the homicide,” Wendi said.

After pressing, Wendi said she learned today that her brother knew who killed her ex-husband.

Wendi disputed the prosecution’s statements that she was not close with Charlie.

“I absolutely had a close relationship with my brother,” Wendi said.

“In all of the years that this has been pending,” Cappleman said.

“In all of the years that this has been pending,” Wendi said.

“Your brother knew who killed your child’s father and you didn’t know?” Cappleman asked.

“I didn’t know,” Wendi said. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

“But have you ever talked to him about the suspicions you raised in a law enforcement interview? ...You suspected your brother,” Cappleman asked.

“I didn’t really believe that was possible,” Wendi said.

Cappleman asked, ”Is part of the plot for you to have plausible deniability of this?” Wendi said no.

“Do you want the culpable parties held accountable...?” Cappleman asked.

“I do, and I’m glad they’re already in jail,” Wendi said.

5 p.m.: Where was Wendi the day of the murder?

The day Markel was killed, Wendi went near the crime scene on her way to lunch with a friend. She said she tried to turn on the street, but it was roped off with tape. Wendi said she wasn’t worried about the tape and “didn’t think anything of it.”

Cappleman brought up a voicemail Markel left her the morning of his death. He told her what time he would be at the gym that day, Cappleman said. After reviewing a transcript of the message, Wendi confirmed.

“Do you agree or disagree that there have been some financial benefits for you and your boys as a result of Dan’s death?” Cappleman asked.

“I disagree,” she said.

Wendi confirmed that she got gas and went to a liquor store before going to lunch the day of the murder. A receipt of her purchase is in evidence.

4:41 p.m.: Wendi talks about the “cheaper than a hitman” joke, family

Wendi confirmed that her brother, Charlie Adelson, joked he bought a TV for her as a divorce gift because it was “cheaper than a hitman.”

He did in fact buy her a TV. And it was being repaired at the time Markel was killed. Wendi said it had a crack because one of her kids had thrown a toy at it.

That TV did not end up getting repaired, Wendi and Cappleman said. Wendi said it was because she consulted with Charlie and determined the cost of the repair was too costly considering the price of a new TV.

“Did you ever use the word TV as code for murder?” Cappleman asked.

“No,” Wendi said.

“Did you ever hear your mom do that?” Cappleman asked.

“No,” Wendi said.

The prosecutor also asked about a dinner Wendi went to with her brother a few weeks after Markel was killed. Wendi threw up at the dinner, she testified. Cappleman asked if her brother said the meal was celebratory, and she said no.

“That dinner was the first time I left my house in over a month because I was terrified,” Wendi said.

Wendi Adelson looks at a binder filled with her divorce filings during her brother Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV)

Cappleman addressed an argument the defense made during opening statements. The defense argued Charlie knew who killed Dan Markel, and he was extorted to pay for it.

“In all of the years that this has been pending,” Cappleman said.

“In all of the years that this has been pending,” Wendi said.

“Your brother knew who killed your child’s father and you didn’t know?” Cappleman asked.

“I didn’t know,” Wendi said.

The prosecutor moved on to Harvey Adelson’s birthday after Markel’s murder.

“Was the murder of Dan Markel your dad’s gift?” Cappleman asked.

“Of course not, that’s a horrible thing to say,” Wendi said.

4:21 p.m.: Markel’s motion to require supervision for Donna’s visits with the kids

Wendi has repeatedly denied today that her mother knew her ex-husband filed to request supervision for Donna’s visits with the children. She said she never told her mother.

But the prosecution said otherwise.

“Well, you forwarded this motion to your mom in an email,” Cappleman said.

After the assistant state attorney's remark, the defense requested a sidebar. Then the judge announced a five-minute break, and the jury left the room. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

4:05 p.m.: Prosecutors talk to Wendi about recorded calls, finances

Prosecutors asked if Markel owed Wendi money, and after a back-and-forth she conceded yes, saying Markel was not giving her half the sum of the house, as was agreed in the divorce settlement.

Wendi filed a motion to force her ex-husband to give her the money.

“Cough up the money, or be held in contempt,” Cappleman said.

The defendant’s sister said she couldn’t remember some of the struggles with trying to buy a house in Tallahassee and the litigation between herself and her ex-husband.

“Well it’s been 10 years, and a lot of terrible things have happened since then,” Wendi said.

The state questions Wendi Adelson in her brother Charlie Adelson's murder trial at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (WCTV)

3:19 p.m.: The state calls Wendi Adelson, sister to the defendant, to the stand

Cappleman calls Wendi Adelson to the witness stand. Wendi testified she is here based on a subpoena. She currently lives in Miami and works there part-time, she said.

The assistant state attorney and Wendi went through the timeline of her relationship with Dan Markel.

“Whose decision was it to separate?” Cappleman asked.

“It was my decision,” Wendi said.

“Did you move out of the marital home when Mr. Markel was away on a business trip?” Cappleman asked.

“Yes, I did,” she replied.

Wendi confirmed to the assistant state attorney that Markel did not know she was moving out when she left.

Then, Cappleman brought Wendi a thick binder that contained the ex-couple’s divorce filings.

One of those documents was Wendi’s request to relocate with the boys to Miami, which was denied. Cappleman asked if she thought that request would be granted when she submitted it.

“I thought there was a small chance that it would be successful but not very likely,” Wendi said.

In the filing, Wendi cited moving near “close family,” which she told Cappleman referred to her mother, father and brother Charlie Adelson.

“I have a good relationship with my parents,” she said.

She said her mother, Donna Adelson, spends a lot of time with her and Markel’s two sons. She said Donna has a “very loving” relationship with the pair.

“I think she’s a very dedicated grandmother,” Wendi said.

Cappleman presented Wendi with copies of emails Donna sent her during the divorce. Wendi conceded to Cappleman that her mother wrote that Wendi’s divorce from Markel was negatively impacting her parents and brother Charlie.

“You need to put on the performance of your life,” she said. “Jibbers hasn’t seen the Adelsons yet.”

Cappleman asked if Donna is controlling toward Wendi.

“I don’t think she’s controlling, but she’s definitely overprotective,” Wendi said.

The prosecutor asked if Donna didn’t want Wendi to buy a house in Tallahassee.

“That’s not true, my parents were looking to buy a house in Tallahassee as well,” Wendi said.

Cappleman posed the question if Wendi’s parents were mad at Markel at the time of his death.

“At that point, no, they were in a much better place,” she responded.

Charlie Adelson sits in court on the first day of testimony in his murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26 2023, at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV)

Cappleman read a statement Wendi made to police after Markel’s death: ”You know, it’s like my parents have more reason to dislike Danny than almost anyone else,” the prosecutor read.

“You told them your family might be responsible,” Cappleman said.

“Or a former student, or his current girlfriend,” Wendi said, saying she mentioned many people.

“Your family had your ex-husband killed to try to help you, didn’t they?” Cappleman said.

“No, that’s completely untrue,” Wendi said.

Wendi denied that moving to be near her family was the sole reason she petitioned to relocate to Miami.

“It wasn’t the sole reason stated in my petition and it wasn’t the sole reason he and I talked about,” she said.

The prosecutor pushed Wendi, saying

“I’m not saying divorce filings are pleasant but mine were not venomous,” Wendi said.

Wendi said Markel didn’t actually want to limit her time with the children, and that Donna didn’t know he had filed to request supervision for whenever she was with the kids.

Cappleman asked Wendi to read a message from Donna that said the most important part of the divorce filings for Donna.

“It says here that for her it was relocation,” Wendi read.

Cappleman read off a list of names Donna called Markel, and Wendi affirmed her mother called Markel those names in emails. They included a**hole, narcissist, religious zealot and two other expletives.

Attorneys met with the judge after Wendi asserted that Markel was emotionally abusive. Wendi said it was in the divorce files, but that it would take “a while” for her to find that comment.

Wendi said she didn’t know if her parents extended Markel an offer for money in exchange for Wendi and the kids moving to South Florida. She told Cappleman she didn’t know if her parents discussed it with Markel “behind her back,” in the prosecutor’s words.

About 3 p.m.: FBI agent leaves the stand, Wendi Adelson enters the courtroom

After the court dismissed Sanford, the jurors went on a break and Wendi Adelson’s attorney entered the courtroom. He discussed with the judge an objection his client had with testifying.

Wendi Adelson joined him in the courtroom at about 3:10 p.m.

2:56 p.m.: State takes the witness stand back

Cappleman addressed the statements the defense made that Wendi Adelson made regarding planning her and her children’s futures in Tallahassee, items scheduled for after Markel’s murder.

The assistant state attorney asked Sanford if, after Markel’s murder, any of those plans came to fruition. He said no.

2:40 p.m.: Defense cross-examines FBI agent Sanford

The state then handed the witness over to the defense.

Sanford told Rashbaum that the checks addressed to Magbanua were numbered consecutively, and the attorney asked if it looked like she received “a stack of checks.” Sanford confirmed that it did.

Adelson is a “big talker,” and repeats himself a lot, Sanford testified. The FBI agent said he listened to many of the defendant’s phone calls. Rashbaum asked if he heard Adelson talk on those calls about the “million-dollar” offer, but Sanford said no.

The defense asked Sanford if he was aware of plans Wendi Adelson had in Tallahassee scheduled for after her ex-husbands murder. Some of those included looking into purchasing a home in Tallahassee, enrolling the boys’ in school in Tallahassee and flying out of Tallahassee.

Sanford said he didn’t know about any of those plans.

Then, the defense asked Sanford about his experiences working on other cases.

“Did the hitman get paid over time?” Rashbaum asked.

“Over time? Not in those cases,” Sanford replied.

“But in your experience, hitmen get paid before or after [the crime]?” Rashbaum asked.

Sanford said it depended on the case.

“Have you ever done an extortion case?” Rashbaum asked the agent.

“Yes, a few years ago” Sanford replied.

“How do people get paid in extortion cases... Mostly they get paid over time?” Rashbaum asked.

“They can,” the investigator replied.

2:30 p.m.: FBI agent discusses Katherine Magbanua, the Adelson Institute

Sanford testified about the Adelson Institute and Magabanua’s alleged employment there.

During Magbanua’s retrial, her defense said she worked for the Adelson Institute, and that’s why she received funds from the Adelsons. But the state disputed that claim.

When the FBI subpoenaed Magbanua’s personnel file from the family’s dentist practice, the only documents they received were checks addressed to her.

There were no tax forms, applications or any other records of her employment with the business, Sanford told Cappleman.

The defense is now speaking to the FBI agent. They're discussing payments to Magbanua, among other things. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

1:50 p.m.: State calls FBI agent to the stand

Cappleman called FBI agent Pat Sanford to the stand. He was the lead investigator for the agency on the case.

Sanford testified that he worked with TPD on the case, and the bureau also pursued leads in Miami.

The prosecution asked him about the former couple’s divorce filings.

During the divorce, Dan Markel asked the court to require Donna Adelson to only have supervised visitation with his and Wendi’s children, meaning she would need to have another adult present and could not watch the boys by herself.

Markel told the court his former mother-in-law made disparaging comments about him to his children.

“Mr. Markel stated that the children informed him that ‘Grandma says you’re stupid,’” Sanford said, referring to copies of the divorce filings.

Markel was killed before a decision was issued on that request.

Next, the state reviewed with Sanford security video of the Prius investigators say Garcia and Rivera traveled in to kill Markel. The video shows the vehicle outside of the former FSU professor’s gym, which he visited the day of the murder.

They also discussed identifying the Prius.

1:30 p.m.: Jury returns, state calls medical examiner as a witness

After a brief delay while jurors wrapped up their break, the state called former District 2 Assistant Medical Examiner Anthony Clark to the witness stand. He performed Markel’s autopsy.

He is going over graphic photos of Markel’s gunshot wounds and cuts from shattered glass. Clark says there are two gunshot wounds. His opinion is the first shot was fired at his cheek and the latter just inside the left eyebrow.

The injuries were not survivable, Clark said. It is his opinion the gun must have been “within inches” of Markel’s face at the time of the second shot.

Markel’s parents are both sitting in the room.

Multiple jurors furrowed their brows as they watched the examiner use a laser pointer to describe and analyze the photos of the injuries.

The defense declined to question Clark, and he was dismissed.

1:14 p.m.: Court is back in session

The bailiff is going to get the jury now.

1 p.m.:

Wendi Adelson is in the courthouse in the hallway outside room 3G, where her brother’s trial is taking place. She is on the state’s witness list and expected to testify during the trial.

12:10 p.m.: Jurors head on lunch break

The jurors are released for lunch. Cappleman tells the judge she anticipates an objection to evidence the prosecution wants to exhibit after the break, and asks to discuss it now.

The photos are related to the state’s next witness, a medical examiner. The defense said the evidence was “cumulative and prejudicial,” and that the state already proved Markel was murdered.

Cappleman responded, saying the state has an obligation to prove each charge. When Rashbaum responded “they already did that,” the judge addressed him directly.

“Mr. Rashbaum, we’re not going tit for tat,” Circuit Judge Stephen Everett said.

He overruled the objection, meaning the evidence will be displayed after the break. Everyone then exited Courtroom 3G for lunch.

We are on lunch break and will be back around 1:10 p.m. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

12:08 p.m.: Defense begins to question Maltese

Defense Attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked Maltese to review photos of a whiskey bottle.

Then she was released from the stand.

12:03 p.m.: Prosecutors review crime scene photos and evidence

Cappleman shows a graphic photo of Dan Markel in the hospital after he was shot. It displays the severe injuries to his face from the shooting.

Before projecting the photo, the prosecutor turned to Ruth Markel, Dan Markel’s mother, who is seated in the third row of the courtroom. Cappleman asked if Ruth knew what photo she was about to show.

Ruth nodded and stayed in the room.

Joanne Maltese, a former Tallahassee Police forensics specialist, testifies during Charlie Adelson's murder-for-hire trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV)

11:53 a.m.: Joanne Maltese testifies

Cappleman called former TPD forensics specialist Joanne Maltese to the stand. She responded to the scene of Markel’s shooting and photographed his vehicle.

Maltese testified that a half-circle shape in the broken car window was consistent with a bullet hole.

On display are crime scene photos Maltese took and evidence she collected. The assistant state attorney shows the jury the broken glasses that were first seen in the vehicle.

11:47 a.m.: Former TPD Sgt testifies

Sims arrived to a “possible shots fired” call and met Geiger.

He said he approached the car. It was locked, but a window was broken in. There was glass on the ground, and a person was “slumped to the right” behind the wheel.

He called to Markel, but he didn’t answer.

“He was breathing but in a gasping manner,” Sims testified.

Half of Markel’s glasses were on his lap and half was on the floor of the car, as if they’d been broken down the middle, Sims said. A cell phone was in his left hand and a business card was in his right hand, he said.

The defense declined to interview Sims and he was released from the courtroom.

11:45 a.m.: Geiger released, state calls next witness

The defense declined to cross-examine Geiger and the court agreed to release him.

Cappleman called former Tallahassee Police Sgt. David Sims as the next state witness.

James Geiger testifies in Charlie Adelson's murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at the Leon County Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. Geiger was Dan Markel's next-door neighbor and found the former FSU professor after he was shot in 2014. (WCTV)

11:32 a.m.: Dan Markel’s next-door neighbor testifies

Geiger said the day of the murder, he looked out his window and saw a silver or white Prius quickly pull out of Markel’s driveway.

The Tallahassee man said he’d heard of burglaries in the area, and so he went outside to see if anything was wrong. But when he approached, he saw Markel’s car in the garage, so he thought there wasn’t a burglary.

But then he felt like “something was wrong.”

He walked back over to check in and saw the garage door was still open and the car was still running.

“I decided I’d walk on into the garage,” Geiger said.

He approached the car and saw the driver’s side window “was busted out.”

“I saw a head, it was bloody, and it was moving back and forth slowly,” Geiger said. “And I said ‘Danny, what happened?’ and there was no response.”

Then, he said he went to get his phone and called 9-1-1.

The state is playing the 9-1-1 call now.

“He’s still alive, he’s moving,” Geiger said on the recording.

He told the dispatcher he didn’t know what happened, but he found his next-door neighbor in his vehicle bleeding, shot in the head. Geiger did not know if he was shot or shot himself.

Markel was not responding to Geiger, the man said in the call and confirmed to Cappleman.

The state is now showing crime scene photos of Markel’s house.

11:28 a.m.: Jurors return, testimony begins

The state has called their first witness, James Geiger, who was Dan Markel’s next-door neighbor at the time of the murder. Prosecutor and Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman is addressing him.

We're back. The state is calling their first witness. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

Read our recap on opening statements here: 'Charlie Adelson is innocent,' defense says as trial begins

11:07: Court in recess until 11:15

11:04 a.m.: Defense wraps up its opening statement

Rashbaum closed his opening statement by saying the state’s allegations against Adelson are “a case of assumptions.”

“A man’s life is in your hands. He’s innocent. Send him home.”

10:54 a.m.:

Rashbaum said Magbanua told Adelson that “a friend of hers” shot Markel because “she was talking too much” and heard about “the million-dollar offer.”

“He asked ‘Who are these people?’ she won’t tell him. ‘It’s not safe for you to know.’”

Adelson was told if he didn’t pay Markel’s murder, one of his family members would be next.

He didn’t have the money to pay for it all. So he dolled out the funds in installments, according to Adelon’s representation.

“Payments every month. Does that sound like a murder-for-hire, or extortion?”

The defense said Charlie confided in his mother about the alleged extortion.

He said the FBI recordings are not as they seem either and during the trial that will be explained, and that they “actually proved his innocence.” He said investigators didn’t realize that their undercover operation was “an extortion on an extortion.”

“Some of their evidence is exactly the truth, it just doesn’t prove a murder,” Raushbaum said.

10:53 a.m.:

Charlie Adelson is watching his defense attorney intently as he delivers his opening statement.

Charlie Adelson's defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum addresses jurors during the first day of testimony in his client's murder trial at the Leon County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV)

10:49 a.m.:

Raushbaum says we’re getting to the “second crime” he alluded to earlier.

He’s going over the events of July 18, 2014.

He says when Adelson first heard the news his ex-brother-in-law was shot, his first reaction was, “Are Wendi and the boys OK?”

Adelson was shocked, the defense attorney said.

10:38 a.m.:

Charlie Adelson and “Katie” Magbanua met in late 2013 at a dental practice, according to Rashbaum. He “treated her well,” the defense attorney said. They kept it casual, and Adelson liked that because he was focused on his career, Rashbaum.

“At first, their relationship was casual,” the attorney said.

But over time, Magabanua “wanted a deeper relationship,” but Adelson “didn’t want that,” Rashbaum said. As their relationship persisted, Charlie learned of his girlfriend’s ex, but they didn’t get to know each other.

“Charlie Adelson never meets Sigfredo Garcia officially,” the defense said.

Referring to Garcia, Rashbaum said Magbanua was “the love of his life,” and that Garcia hated Charlie Adelson. He said Garcia is “a bad guy.”

The only call between the Adelsons and Garcia was when Garcia called Harvey Adelson, Charlie’s dad. He said that call was important, and the prosecution used it to establish a connection between the Adelsons and Markel’s murder.

“It’s what broke the case,” the attorney said.

But that call isn’t what it seems, according to Rashbaum.

He called the Adelson Institute, where Harvey and Charlie both worked and got a voicemail. But the voicemail had an “in case of emergency” phone line that connected to Harvey’s phone, Rashbaum said.

In that call, Rashbaum alleges Garcia threatened to kill Charlie Adelson if he continued dating Magbanua.

And just 17 days before the murder, Garcia “threatened” Charlie Adelson and tried to run the periodontist “off the road,” he said.

10:35:

Behind Rashbauma timeline of Wendi and Markel’s divorce is projected.

He said the family took it hard when Wendi’s motion to move the children to Miami was denied.

“A mother-in-law, a grandmother, with a lot of emotion,” Rashbaum said.

The Adelson parents wanted to give Markel $1 million to “let Wendi” move to Miami, the defense attorney said. But Wendi never accepted that offer from her parents or extended it to her ex, according to Rashbaum.

A file photo of Wendi Adelson on the witness stand. (WCTV)

10:25 a.m.:

Charlie Adelson was a “workaholic,” Rashbaum said. He said he would talk on the phone as he traveled between dental practices. During those drives, the Miami native would often speak with his mother and his girlfriend, he said.

“Wendi Adelson followed a different path,” he said.

He explained how she attended prestigious universities and then fell in love with Dan Markel. Charlie Adelson and Wendi Adelson loved each other, but they didn’t talk very often, he alleges.

“But they weren’t super close,” he said. “They were brother-sister.”

Rashbaum said Charlie was “a little selfish,” and the former periodontist was very focused on his career and therefore was working long hours at the time of Markel’s murder.

He said Wendi confided in Charlie about her marital issues with Markel, and he listened but told his sister had to pave her own path.

Charlie Adelson had nothing to do with Wendi and Markel’s divorce, Rashbaum said.

Rashbaum said it was Donna Adelson’s idea for Charlie to buy Wendi a TV as a divorce present. He said he repeatedly told “a bad joke” that the TV was “cheaper than hiring a hitman.”

After this, Rashbaum moves into discussing Wendi and Markel’s separation and custody battle.

“The divorce was bitter. It was emotional.”

10:22 a.m.:

Two crimes happened the day Dan Markel died, according to Rashbaum.

One, the state knows about. But the other will be revealed momentarily, he said. The defense attorney said he likes cliffhangers.

10:17 a.m.:

“I have great respect for the prosecutors and law enforcement on this case. I have admiration for their efforts after the murder of Dan Markel,” Rashbaum said.

Prosecution completes opening statement. Defense is starting. — Chasity Maynard (@chasitymaynard0) October 26, 2023

10:13 a.m.: Defense delivers opening statement

The defense starts its opening statement.

“Let me start with the obvious: The murder of Dan Markel is a tragedy.”

But he said Charlie Adelson had nothing to do with his death.

10:12 a.m.: Prosecution wraps up opening statement

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan finishes her opening statement.

10:10 a.m.:

Dugan explains that much of the FBI recordings have been difficult to hear because of the background noise. But she said in early 2022 the audio was clarified by a former CIA employee, and then Charlie Adelson was arrested.

She alleges that Adelson conspired to murder Dan Markel, solicited aid in the plot and paid Mabanua, Rivera and Garcia for their parts in the crime.

“These acts make him guilty of first-degree murder just as if he pulled the trigger himself,” she said.

10 a.m.:

“It will be up to y’all to decide,” Dugan told the jury, referring to deciding Adelson’s intentions when dealing with the blackmailer.

She alleges Donna, Charlie and Magbanua spoke in “code” during phone calls and conversations about the blackmailer. She referred to them as “conspirators.”

“As the jury, you all will interpret and decide what they’re actually talking about in these calls,” she said.

9:55 a.m.:

Dugan alleges Charlie Adelson told Magbanua during the meeting at Dolce Vita that he would give her $5,000 to give the blackmailer, and he told her to tell the blackmailer it was “charity.”

After his meeting with Magbanua, Charlie Adelson called his mother and reassured her, the prosecutor said.

9:47 a.m.:

Dugan is telling the jury about an encounter Donna Adelson had with an undercover FBI agent after Markel’s murder, who pretended to blackmail her. She lays out how She also informs jurors of an undercover FBI recording of a meeting Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua had after that encounter at Dolce Vita, a restaurant in South Florida.

Here’s a clip of the recording she’s referring to:

This is a clip of the original FBI recording showing Charlie Adelson meeting Katherine Magbanua at the Dolce Vita restaurant in April 2016.

9:35 a.m.:

The prosecutor is laying out the timeline of Rivera and Garcia’s travels from South Florida to Tallahassee to kill Markel nine years ago.

As she speaks, she puts an image on a projector behind her. It shows a series of headshots. In the center is Charlie Adelson’s face. To his right, lines connect his image to Katherine Magbanua’s, which is connected to Rivera’s and Garcia’s. To his left, his mother Donna and father Harvey Adelson’s photos, which have a line connecting them to Wendi Adelson’s photo. Hers is linked to Dan Markel’s.

Then, Dugan explains that Garcia and Magbanua have two children together and had an “on-again-off-again” relationship history.

She said that history “charted paths” to Charlie Adelson.

“The hitman was the father of his girlfriend’s children.”

9:34 a.m.:

As Dugan delivers her statement, Adelson sits between his counselors with his hands crossed in his lap. He alternates between looking down at his hands, turning to his representation and glancing up at the prosecutor.

9:19 a.m.: Prosecutors deliver opening statement

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan is beginning to deliver opening statements for the state.

“The Adelson family had a big problem, and that problem was Dan Markel. And the solution to that problem was this defendant,” she said.

Dan Markel (WCTV)

She said Adelson was “the solution” because of his ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua was convicted last year and sentenced in Markel’s murder. Prosecutors say she connected Adelson to Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, who were both convicted in Markel’s murder and considered the hitmen who drove to Tallahassee to kill Markel.

Dugan alleges Adelson’s motive was his sister Wendi Adelson’s divorce with Dan Markel. During custody negotiations amid the devorce, Wendi attempted to move her and Dan Markel’s two children to Miami, but the court denied that request.

The prosecutor alleges Wendi and Charlie’s mother, Donna Adelson, “hated” Dan Markel, citing emails the state obtained. Dugan alleges the Adelson family was desperate to find a way to get Wendi and the kids to Miami.

“Donna Adelson’s closest confidant was her son,” she said.

Just about 48 hours after the shooting, Wendi and the boys relocated to Miami, Dugan said, and changed the children’s last names from Markel to Adelson, Dugan said.

“Just like that, their father was effectively erased from their lives at age 3 and 4,” the prosecutor said.

9:09 a.m.: Jury enters

The jury is seated. The judge is relaying Adelson’s charges and the jurors’ responsibilities to the justice system. He is also explaining how a trial is conducted.

8:45 a.m.:

Court is in session. Attorneys are setting up equipment.

