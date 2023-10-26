Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Friends and family donate jackets to support daughter’s pageant

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This smiling face is actually behind a big donation effort!

Tianna Hasket shared a photo of her daughter and said she competes in pageants, and many of them help a charitable cause.

She said this time they collected jackets for those who need them and got over 230 donations from the community!

The jackets will be donated to the Salvation Army.

