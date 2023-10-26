Something Good - Friends and family donate jackets to support daughter’s pageant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This smiling face is actually behind a big donation effort!

Tianna Hasket shared a photo of her daughter and said she competes in pageants, and many of them help a charitable cause.

She said this time they collected jackets for those who need them and got over 230 donations from the community!

The jackets will be donated to the Salvation Army.

