Staying mostly sunny and dry to end the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The forecast through this weekend brings great news to all those attending fall events and festivals across our area. The lack of rainfall brings some not-so-good news to our thirsty lawns, gardens, and farms.

High temperatures will stick in the low to mid-80s through the beginning of the upcoming work week. Rain chances during this period will be slim to none.

Cooler and even drier air will arrive on the first day of November. This will knock our high temperatures back into the 70s and bring some chilly morning starts. No big rainmakers over the next seven days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

