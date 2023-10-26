Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth Baseball set to host annual golf tournament

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has been around for seven decades.
By Alison Posey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has been around for seven decades. The organization has won half a dozen World Series titles, and many of their former athletes have gone on to play in college, a few at the professional level.

Sending their current athletes to the World Series takes money, and the organization also gives out scholarships every year. That also costs money.

TLBR is set to host their annual golf tournament next week, and it’s a big fundraiser to accomplish the goals they want to.

“There have been hundreds of kids that have come through this program, not only have they become great baseball players, but they’ve become great people,” said Cindy Meredith, who is the President of the TLBR Alumni Foundation. “With Babe Ruth headquarters not funding what they used to fund, fundraising is very important, so we can get these kids to the World Series, we can get these coaches to the World Series... yes, it’s extremely important.”

For more information on this year’s tournament, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendi Adelson testified for nearly three hours Thursday in the murder for hire trial of her...
LIVE BLOG: ‘It will be up to y’all to decide,’ Wendi Adelson testifies in brother’s murder trial
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads
Wakulla County property appraiser implements hiring freeze, pay freeze after multi-million...
How the Wakulla County Property Appraiser’s Office made a multi-million dollar tax error
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Charlie Adelson in court on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. during his murder trial.
LIVE BLOG: Charlie and Wendi’s exes take the stand in his murder-for-hire trial

Latest News

'Rallying with the Eagles': Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian
‘Rallying with the Eagles’: Morning Pep Rally goes on the road to North Florida Christian
Lauren Flynn’s hat trick carries No. 1 FSU to 5-0 win and clinches ACC regular season championship
Florida State soccer takes ACC regular season championship after beating NC State 5-0 on...
Lauren Flynn’s hat trick carries No. 1 Florida State to 5-0 win and clinches ACC regular season championship
Leon falls to Crestview under Thursday night lights
Thomas University looks to build off first win of the season