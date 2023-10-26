Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth Baseball set to host annual golf tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball has been around for seven decades. The organization has won half a dozen World Series titles, and many of their former athletes have gone on to play in college, a few at the professional level.

Sending their current athletes to the World Series takes money, and the organization also gives out scholarships every year. That also costs money.

TLBR is set to host their annual golf tournament next week, and it’s a big fundraiser to accomplish the goals they want to.

“There have been hundreds of kids that have come through this program, not only have they become great baseball players, but they’ve become great people,” said Cindy Meredith, who is the President of the TLBR Alumni Foundation. “With Babe Ruth headquarters not funding what they used to fund, fundraising is very important, so we can get these kids to the World Series, we can get these coaches to the World Series... yes, it’s extremely important.”

For more information on this year’s tournament, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.