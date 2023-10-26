‘We will not be erased’: Power of the Ballot campaign stops in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A national voting campaign tour focused on black voters shared the importance of voter education ahead of the 2024 election.

The Power of the Ballot campaign encouraged voters to address issues with affirmative action, public education, and black history.

The campaign group said they are starting early because they want to see a larger number of black men and women at the polls.

The group spent its time in Tallahassee speaking with college students at FAMU and going door to door in the community.

They started in the 32304 zip code, noting that it’s a zip code plagued by poverty in the state and because of that their vote on the ballot counts that much more.

Nationally recognized civil rights leader Melanie Campbell, leading the charge in the capital city, addressed her stance on standing up against voter suppression.

“We need the public to know, we need the community to know that we are standing up and taking back the word ‘woke’ cause woke means you’re paying attention, woke means you’re not going to let everybody walk all over you,” Campbell said.

About 30 students showed up for the campaign displayed signs saying they stand up against gun violence, economic security, black history and women’s rights.

FAMU Student Malik Ready shared why it’s important to him that more men and women turn out to the polls in 2024.

“Florida is not the place where woke comes to die. We are educated, we are powerful beyond measure, there’s no fear here and there are too many people who claim they are Moses but are on pharaoh’s payroll,” Ready said.

The coalition is made up of 30 organizers included The National Coalition of Civic Engagement, The Black Woman’s Round Table and The League of Women Voters.

Ben Crump among other civil rights leaders will speak at FAMU Friday and will participate in FAMU’s homecoming parade on Saturday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.