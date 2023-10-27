Day 2 of testimony in murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wendi Adelson took the witness stand again Friday morning as her brother stands trial in the murder for hire of her ex-husband, Dan Markel.

Markel was shot and killed outside his home on July 18, 2014. Three others, Sigfredo Garcia, Luis Rivera, and Katherine Magbanua have already been convicted in the murder for hire plot.

Several of defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum’s questions Friday focused on a taped interview of Wendi Adelson talking with Tallahassee Police investigators soon after Markel’s murder in which she mentioned her family may have motive to kill Markel.

“Now, you remember on direct Miss Cappleman asked you about this interview?” Rashbaum asked.

“Yes,” Wendi Adelson answered.

“And she asked you about all the people you mentioned during the interview including Charlie?”

“Yes.”

“And you said I was just reeling off names, right?”

“Yes.”

“In fact, isn’t the first person in the interview that you mentioned was yourself?”

“Yes.”

“You said that you would understand if you were viewed as the prime suspect right?”

“Yes.”

“Before you mentioned anyone else you mentioned yourself?” Rashbaum asked.

“Yes,” Wendi Adelson answered.

Wendi Adelson takes the stand for a second day of testimony. (WCTV)

Prosecutors asked Wendi Adelson about defense claims revealed Thursday that Katherine Magbanua extorted Charlie Adelson and warned him if he didn’t pay in 48 hours, “he or one of his family members would be next.”

“And even after the killers were arrested in 2016, you weren’t told that’s what was going on?” Cappleman asked.

“I found out yesterday,” Wendi Adelson said.

Wendi Adelson’s ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Lacasse took the stand next.

Jeffrey Lacasse testified Friday in the murder for hire trial of Charlie Adelson. (WCTV)

He described his relationship with Wendi Adelson as “a rollercoaster” and mentioned she abruptly cancelled a trip to meet his parents the week prior to the murder, telling him she had to be back on July 18, 2014 to pick up her children from day care.

“It didn’t make any sense,” Lacasse said.

Yet the judge halted Lacasse’s testimony and sent the jury out of the courtroom after the defense attorney objected to Lacasse describing a “chilling” conversation with Wendi just days before Markel’s murder.

Defense attorneys argued prosecutors were trying to get around a judge’s order that forbid Lacasse from quoting Wendi quoting Charlie.

“It’s still hearsay, it’s double hearsay,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said. “They can’t now backdoor it through hearsay and another witness.”

The judge ultimately decided that it would be unfair and allowed Lacasse to answer questions only outside the presence of the jury.

“She was dead serious,” Lacasse said about Wendi Adelson’s comments that night.

“After asking to speak to me confidentially, she told me that last summer, Charles Adelson looked into all possible options to take care of the Danny Markel problem, including hiring a hitman. She was dead serious about it. It was a chilling statement. I had a reaction to it. My stomach flipped,” Lacasse said.

Lacasse said Wendi Adelson mentioned the cost of the hitman, but he wasn’t sure if she said $50,000 or $15,000.

“It was not a joke,” he said. “This was not funny.”

The defense attorney hammered Lacasse on cross examination.

“The statement was chilling and serious, right?” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum asked.

“Yes,” Lacasse answered.

“You go to the police?”

“I did not.”

“You were so scared about the statement that you alert the police the next day? That night?”

“I did not.”

“Why not?” Rashbaum asked.

“Because it was a past tense statement and I thought Charlie was a scary guy, but it’s about something supposedly he did last summer,” Lacasse said.

This portion of Lacasse’s testimony was only in front of the judge, attorneys and people watching in the gallery. It’s not clear if the jury will ever get to hear Lacasse’s comments about Charlie Adelson looking into hiring a hitman.

