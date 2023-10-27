DeSantis criticizes ‘Red Flag’ law after Maine mass killing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Florida’s red flag law while responding to a deadly mass shooting in Maine.

Politicians quickly started talking about what needs to be done to stop gun violence after at least 18 people were killed Wednesday night.

On CNN Thursday, DeSantis said the focus shouldn’t be on guns, instead, it should be on mental health.

“I would think most people would agree if you’re not mentally competent, with rights come responsibilities. and exercising the rights means you have the mental competency,” Gov. DeSantis said.

There are 21 states, including Florida, that have red flag laws on the books. Florida’s law took effect in 2018 after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. It allows law enforcement to ask a judge to remove someone’s guns if that person is deemed a threat to the public or themselves.

While running for Governor, DeSantis said he would’ve vetoed the bill the Republican-majority legislature passed.

“I don’t think there’s been data to suggest red flag laws have been effective,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I think it’s anecdotal when people say this or that. I think what’s ultimately effective is holding people accountable.”

Florida’s Red Flag law has been used more than 8,000 times since it was enacted. Prevent Gun Violence Florida president Patti Brigham said that shows the law works.

“We want to be proactive. There are clearly people who should not have guns. That’s another reason I want to emphasize clean up the background check,” Brigham said.

Brigham said it’s frustrating to see the Governor repeat the same talking points many Republicans make after nearly every mass shooting.

“If he really believes this is a mental health crisis, then I would suggest the governor look into what he could do to better protect people who are in a mental health crisis,” Brigham said.

Several bills related to guns and mental health have already been filed for state lawmakers to consider next year.

Including a bipartisan bill that would provide scholarships for people who go into the mental health field. Democrats filed bills that would ban assault-style rifles and require background checks to buy ammo. While Republicans filed bills that would make sure background checks are done within three days.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a law making it legal for anyone to carry a gun concealed without a permit.

