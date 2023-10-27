Tell Me Something Good
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?

The law also details consequences of mail theft
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are set to have gifts galore delivered to their front porches and their mailboxes. But what happens when thieves, often dubbed “porch pirates,” take those packages?

In Georgia, there is a law that details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.

What is the law against porch pirates and mail theft in Georgia?

The law is known as HB 94. It is a bill that put the definition of porch piracy and penalties for the crime in the Georgia law books. It also includes penalties for mail theft. The bill was signed into law in May 2021.

How does the law define porch piracy and stolen mail?

The law states those would be found guilty of porch piracy if that person “takes, removes, or otherwise appropriates three or more envelopes, bags, packages, or other related articles of another person with the permission of such other person from the porch, steps or immediate vicinity of any entrance or exit of a dwelling of three or more different mailboxes or addresses.”

The law also lists how a person would be deemed guilty of theft by possession of stolen mail.

That is defined as:

  • Someone that possesses stolen mail “addressed to three or more different mailboxes or addresses”
  • Someone that possesses a “minimum of 10 separate pieces of stolen mail”

What are the consequences of porch piracy and mail?

Both porch piracy and stolen mail theft are considered felonies. If someone is convicted of porch piracy, they could face between one and five years of prison time. That would also apply to those convicted of theft by possession of stolen. The law also states that “each set of 10 separate pieces of stolen mail addressed to three or more different mailboxes or addresses” would be a “separate and distinct crime” and would be “punished accordingly.”

To read the full law, click here.

What do you do if your package or mail is stolen?

If your package or mail was stolen, depending on who it was delivered by, there are a number of ways to address it.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

